EU ready to host Ukrainian refugees, says Commissioner Ylva Johansson

The European Union is prepared and “well prepared” to soak up refugees fleeing Ukraine, Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for residence affairs, advised Euronews.

Her feedback come as fears develop that Russia’s intensifying army marketing campaign may quickly trigger a wave of migrants searching for shelter in close by EU international locations. No main actions of individuals have been detected up to now.

“The focus has been on the contingency planning for the very dangerous situation in Ukraine. We don’t know what would be the next step of [President Vladimir] Putin, but we have to be prepared if there will be a massive inflow of refugees of Ukrainians into the European Union,” she stated.

“We are looking into the support from the EU asylum agency with processing asylum applications, the support from Frontex with registration and border management, and the support from Europol as well.”

Johansson spoke to Euronews from Poland, a neighbouring nation that’s already bracing for a attainable inflow of Ukrainian residents fleeing Russian army aggression.

“Poland is, of course, a key country here,” she stated.

“I’m quite convinced about that contingency plans that they have. And I must say, of course, nobody knows exactly if this will be enough or not. But I think that they [Poland] are quite well prepared and this is good.”

“We are also quite well prepared from our side,” the Commissioner added.

Johansson averted giving figures on what number of asylum-seekers the bloc was anticipating in case of a army invasion or what number of Poland had dedicated to host, however she expressed confidence that unity amongst member states will maintain within the face of unsure and tough circumstances.

“We can expect a lot of EU unity and EU solidarity towards Ukrainian if the situation deteriorates significantly,” she stated.

“We also see a very strong and determined united EU together with the international community together with us against Putin.”

Johansson’s feedback come as Russian lawmakers give President Putin permission to make use of army pressure exterior the nation. The vote formalises a Russian military deployment to the insurgent areas, the so-called Donestk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, which Putin recognised as impartial.