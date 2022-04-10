EU ready to provide advice and support in delimitation of the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Toivo Klaar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. EU prepared to supply
recommendation and help in delimitation of the bilateral border between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU Special Representative for the South
Caucasus and the disaster in Georgia Toivo Klaar mentioned in an interview
to Armenian media, Trend experiences.
During the Brussels assembly between President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan it was
additionally agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the top of
April.
“Its mandate shall be to delimit the bilateral border between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, and guarantee a secure safety state of affairs
alongside, and within the neighborhood of, the borderline. President Charles
Michel reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to supply recommendation and help.
As you see, the Statement clearly speaks in regards to the bilateral border
between Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, as I mentioned in reply to your
earlier query, we consider normally {that a} complete
settlement is required that may tackle all points which have been at
the basis of a battle that has lasted greater than 30 years,” he
mentioned.