EU ready to provide advice and support in delimitation of the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. EU prepared to supply

recommendation and help in delimitation of the bilateral border between

Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU Special Representative for the South

Caucasus and the disaster in Georgia Toivo Klaar mentioned in an interview

to Armenian media, Trend experiences.

During the Brussels assembly between President of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan it was

additionally agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the top of

April.

“Its mandate shall be to delimit the bilateral border between

Armenia and Azerbaijan, and guarantee a secure safety state of affairs

alongside, and within the neighborhood of, the borderline. President Charles

Michel reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to supply recommendation and help.

As you see, the Statement clearly speaks in regards to the bilateral border

between Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, as I mentioned in reply to your

earlier query, we consider normally {that a} complete

settlement is required that may tackle all points which have been at

the basis of a battle that has lasted greater than 30 years,” he

mentioned.