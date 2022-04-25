Europe
EU relief as Macron beats Le Pen
President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has welcomed the consequence and congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his projected victory.
In a tweet, Michel provides that the EU wants a France dedicated to the undertaking amid a turbulent interval on the continent.
He is joined by EU Commission president Usula von der Leyen, who says she seems to be ahead to working with the re-elected president as soon as extra.
