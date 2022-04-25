Europe

EU relief as Macron beats Le Pen

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham35 mins ago
President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has welcomed the consequence and congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his projected victory. 

In a tweet, Michel provides that the EU wants a France dedicated to the undertaking amid a turbulent interval on the continent.

He is joined by EU Commission president Usula von der Leyen, who says she seems to be ahead to working with the re-elected president as soon as extra.

