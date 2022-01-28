EU-Russia relations under strain: What are the causes?

Russia’s army build-up round Ukraine is simply one of many newest sources of rigidity within the nation’s relations with the EU. Find out extra, World. EU-Russia relations have develop into more and more strained over the previous decade, not least due to the Kremlin’s interference in Ukraine following its 2014 annexation of Crimea. The Russian authorities’s assist for separatists in jap Ukraine and Russia’s military intervention in Syria have solely exacerbated issues. Another supply of rigidity is Russia’s disinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks, in addition to makes an attempt to intrude in Western democratic processes.

Ukraine

The EU and varied western international locations have pledged their assist to Ukraine following Russia’s massing of troops alongside the nation’s borders in December 2021 and January 2022. In a decision adopted in December 2021, the European Parliament called on Russia to withdraw its troops threatening Ukraine and mentioned any aggression by Moscow should come at a excessive financial and political value.

Members of Parliament’s overseas affairs committee and safety and defence subcommittee will go on a fact-finding mission to Ukraine beginning on 30 January.

This is way from the primary time that the Parliament’s has pushed again in opposition to Russian interference within the nation and supported Ukraine’s want for nearer ties with the EU.

In a resolution adopted on 29 April 2021, Parliament expressed grave considerations concerning the giant Russian army build-up on the border with Ukraine and in illegally occupied Crimea. MEPs warned that the worth for a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be extreme. They additionally condemned the involvement of Russian intelligence companies within the 2014 explosion of an ammunitions depot within the Czech Republic and once more reiterated their name for the rapid and unconditional launch of opposition chief Alexei Navalny.

On 15 September 2021, Parliament adopted a resolution stating the EU should push again in opposition to aggressive insurance policies whereas laying the groundwork for cooperation with a future democratic Russia.

Protesters conflict with riot police throughout a rally in assist of jailed opposition chief Alexei Navalny in Moscow. ©Irill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Arrest of Alexei Navalny

Having recovered from a near-fatal poisoning in 2020, Alexei Navalny was detained on his return to Russia on 17 January 2021.

In a resolution adopted four days following the arrest, Parliament referred to as for considerably tighter EU sanctions in opposition to Russia, in addition to for the rapid and unconditional launch of Navalny and of all these detained in relation to his return to Moscow.

In December 2020, the European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Navalny for his battle in opposition to corruption and the Kremlin’s abuses of human rights. It was accepted by Daria Navalnaya on behalf of her imprisoned father.

EU sanctions in opposition to Russia

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, EU economic sanctions goal Russia’s monetary, defence and vitality sectors. Russia has responded with counter-sanctions, banning round half of its agri-food imports from the bloc. Before Christmas, EU leaders unanimously determined to increase the sanctions till 31 July 2021. The measures, that are renewed twice a yr, have hit Russia hard: by late 2018, its economic system was regarded as 6% smaller as a result of EU and US sanctions.

The EU additionally imposed sanctions on Russian officials in response to Navalny’s poisoning.

In a decision adopted in December 2021, Parliament referred to as for additional sanctions within the case of Russian aggression in opposition to Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2

Another side of EU-Russia relations is vitality. Controversy over the brand new Nord Stream 2 pipeline has highlighted the nation’s leverage because the Union’s principal vitality provider. In a decision adopted in January 2021, MEPs referred to as on the EU to right away cease work on the controversial pipeline, which might hyperlink Germany on to Russia.

No longer a ‘strategic accomplice’

There are many areas the place each the EU and Russia have widespread pursuits and considerations. For occasion, Russia performed a constructive function in negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, each the EU and Russia advocate a two-state answer to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and each are signatories of the Paris climate agreement. The EU continues to be by far Moscow’s largest commerce and funding accomplice (accounting for 42% of Russian exports in 2019).

However, in view of the Russian authorities’s course of actions, Russia can now not be thought of a “strategic partner”, a European Parliament resolution acknowledged in March 2019. Closer relations will solely be doable if Russia absolutely cooperates to finish the warfare in jap Ukraine and begins respecting worldwide regulation, the textual content mentioned.

