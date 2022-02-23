EU sanctions hit Russian defense minister, top advisor, lawmakers

The European Union agreed to slap sanctions Wednesday on Russia’s protection minister, a prime adviser to President Vladimir Putin and a whole lot of Russian lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist areas in southeast Ukraine.

The sanctions, largely a freeze on the belongings of these listed and a ban on them touring within the 27-nation EU, are the primary steps in a deliberate sequence of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up ought to Putin launch an assault or push troops deeper into Ukraine. They are anticipated to take impact later Wednesday.

Putin signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as impartial and seems to be driving Russia’s marketing campaign in opposition to Ukraine, however he’s not on the EU’s listing although the sanctions goal these “ involved in the illegal decision.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Putin’s chief of workers, Anton Vaino, have been among the many high-profile officers focused, in keeping with a listing of sanctions seen by The Associated Press.

The EU mentioned beneath Shoigu’s “command and orders, Russian troops have held military drills in the illegally annexed Crimea and have been positioned at the border. He is ultimately responsible for any military action against Ukraine.”

Vaino was mentioned to play “an active role in Kremlin decision-making process by taking part in the Russian ‘Security Council’ and influencing the elaboration of decisions by the president in the field of Russia’s defense and national security.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Nikolay Yevmenov, can be on the listing, as are international ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan — who’re each known as “a central figure of the government propaganda.”

“The EU will extend restrictive measures to cover all the 351 members of the Russian State Duma, who voted on 15 February in favor of the appeal to President Putin to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk ‘republics’,” EU headquarters mentioned.

The measures additionally hit banks that finance Russia’s armed forces. They goal the flexibility of Moscow to entry EU capital and monetary markets and companies, and ban EU commerce with the 2 areas in order that “those responsible clearly feel the economic consequences of their illegal and aggressive actions.”

EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell has mentioned the sanctions “will hurt Russia and it will hurt a lot.”

But Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of the State Duma decrease home of parliament who was one of many Russians hit by the sanctions, laughed them off and warned that Russia would retaliate with its personal measures.

“Every time they implement sanctions against Russia, it does not make any sense and it’s worthless,” Tolstoy instructed Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Wednesday. “Actually, we don’t give a damn about these sanctions.”

“It gives the impression that the authorities in Brussels are doing something,” he said. “In fact, they are doing nothing.”

The measures come on prime of a raft of financial and different sanctions slapped on Russia because it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, together with steps to drive Moscow to adjust to the 2015 Minsk peace deal, which ended main hostilities in japanese Ukraine however now seems to be overtaken by occasions.

Those sanctions already focused Russia’s monetary, power and protection sectors, in addition to items that can be utilized for each civilian and navy functions.

More than 190 individuals and nearly 50 “entities,” that are organizations, businesses, banks or firms, had additionally been individually focused by the bloc for “actively supporting actions and implementing policies that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

More than 14,000 individuals have been killed since 2014 in combating between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in japanese Ukraine.

