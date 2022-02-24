EU Sanctions Target Putin’s Inner Circle Including Military Chiefs Over Ukraine

EU additionally imposed sanctions on over 300 lawmakers in Russia’s state Duma.

Brussels:

The EU on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu and navy chiefs as a part of a bundle of measures over the Kremlin’s recognition of two separatist Ukrainian areas as unbiased.

The 27-nation bloc slapped asset freezes and visa bans on high-ranking figures together with the commanders of Russia’s military, navy and air power, the Kremlin’s chief of employees, the top of state-run tv channel RT and the overseas ministry’s spokeswoman, based on the EU’s official journal.

The transfer was a part of a wave of Western punishment after Russian President Vladimir Putin once more sought to rewrite Ukraine’s borders by recognising the 2 Moscow-backed areas.

The EU blacklisted 23 people it mentioned had been concerned in navy aggression towards Ukraine, taking key political selections, or waging a “disinformation war”.

It additionally imposed sanctions on over 300 lawmakers in Russia’s state Duma who voted for Putin to recognise the territories.

The infamous Internet Research Agency, accused of spearheading a web-based disinformation marketing campaign, was hit, together with three outstanding banks VEB, Rossiya and Promsvyazbank.

Among these added to the blacklist was businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a detailed ally of Putin’s and alleged founding father of the mercenary group Wagner that’s accused of sending fighters to Ukraine and different hotspots.

Prigozhin, presupposed to be behind the Internet Research company, was already sanctioned by the EU over Wagner’s involvement in Libya. His spouse and mom had been put beneath sanctions.

Those focused for spreading authorities “propaganda” included RT’s Margarita Simonyan, overseas ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and pro-Kremlin broadcasters Vladimir Solovyev and Pyotr Tolstoy.

The heads of the state-owned VEB and VTB banks had been additionally on the listing.

The EU as well as took a broader swipe at Russia’s economic system by transferring to restrict the entry for Moscow’s sovereign debt to European monetary markets.

It additionally imposed an import ban on items coming to the bloc from the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk territories.

The EU has mentioned the sanctions are simply the primary a part of a bundle of “unprecedented” measures it has ready towards Russia and that it’s holding the remainder again in case the Kremlin launches a full-scale assault on Ukraine.

The United States on Tuesday additionally focused Russia’s sovereign debt and hit banks VEB and Promsvyazbank in its first spherical of sanctions.

