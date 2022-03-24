EU says assessing contingency scenarios of potential Russian gas halt next winter

The European Union is assessing a eventualities together with a full halt to Russian fuel provides subsequent winter, as a part of its contingency planning for provide shocks, European Commission vice chairman Valdis Dombrovskis stated on Thursday.

“We are reassessing scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas laws from Russia next winter to help member states revise their gas supply contingency plans,” Dombrovskis informed the European Parliament.

Gazprom continues to export fuel by way of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian vitality big Gazprom stated on Thursday that it was persevering with to produce pure fuel to Europe by way of Ukraine according to requests from European shoppers.

The firm stated requests stood at 104 million cubic meters for March 24, down from 106.5 million cubic meters the day prior to this.

