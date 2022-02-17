EU says no to Western Sahara separatists; non-recognition policy remains unchanged

With prime officers and heads of state gathering in Brussels for the opening of Thursday’s EU-African Union Summit, the European Union launched a key assertion wherein it formally mentioned that its place stays unchanged concerning the long-standing standing of Western Sahara – an unlimited area in southern Morocco that has been house to a militant separatist motion because the mid-Nineteen Seventies.

Brussels’ assertion got here after the African Union, which is co-organizing the occasion with the EU, formally invited the separatists to the summit. The African Union, not like the EU, totally acknowledges the secessionist motion’s self-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, or SADR.

Responding to a query concerning the prospect of the African Union extending an invite to the unrecognized separatist management, the EU’s Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, mentioned: “The fundamental point to clarify is that for this summit, the European Union is the co-organizer with the African Union,” earlier than including that the gesture “does not change the position of the European Union”. Stano additional reiterated that not one of the EU’s 27 members acknowledges the SADR or its management’s aim for a breakaway state in Western Sahara.

According to Stano, every group is accountable for inviting its members. The African Union took duty for inviting its members, and the EU couldn’t intrude within the AU’s selections with regard to its personal members.

“The EU’s position on Western Sahara is well known and remains unchanged. We reaffirm our support for the political process, within the framework of the United Nations, to reach a political, just, realistic, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable solution to the (Western) Sahara issue; a political solution based on compromise, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” Stano added.

Europe’s place was beforehand said in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast’s largest metropolis, in 2017. At the time, Brussels mentioned it doesn’t acknowledge the legitimacy of the SADR claims to Moroccan areas in Western Sahara.

The SADR was first declared in 1976 by the Polisario Front – a former Marxist insurgent group that has been closely backed – each militarily and politically – by Morocco’s japanese neighbor, Algeria, in addition to by Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, North Korea and Cuba’s Communist authorities.