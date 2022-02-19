EU says ready for Russian energy weapon

The European Union stated on February 16 the bloc is prepared in case the Russian management decides to weaponize the power difficulty.

In a speech on the European Parliament on EU-Russia relations, European safety and Russia’s navy menace towards Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed lawmakers, at a time of excessive demand, Russian fuel monopoly Gazprom is proscribing its fuel provides to Europe. “A ten-year low in storage, no sales on the spot market. This behavior has already damaged Russia’s credibility as a reliable energy supplier,” von der Leyen stated.

The Commission stated it’s presently in talks with a number of nations which might be able to step up their exports of liquefied pure fuel (LNG) to the EU. This resulted in January in report deliveries of LNG fuel – greater than 120 vessels and 10 billion cubic meters of LNG. “On top, since the annexation of Crimea, we have increased the number of LNG terminals. We have reinforced our pan-European pipeline and electricity interconnector network. And the good part is that these investments in infrastructure will in future be the backbone of green hydrogen supply. During the last weeks, we have looked into all possible disruption scenarios in case Russia decides to partially or completely disrupt gas supplies to the EU,” von der Leyen stated.

“And I can say that our models show that we are now rather on the safe in this winter. On top of this, we have also developed with Member States a new set of emergency measures, which we could trigger in case of complete disruptions. But one of the lessons we can already draw from this crisis is that we must diversify our energy sources, to get rid of the dependency of Russian gas, and heavily invest in renewable energy sources. They are clean and good for the planet, and they are home-grown and good for our independence,” she added.

Gazprom stated on February 16 the Russian fuel big produced 70.1 billion cubic meters of fuel between January 1 and February 15, which is the perfect consequence within the final three years.

The stage of home provides from the fuel transmission system is commensurate with that of the record-breaking yr of 2021, Gazprom stated in a press launch, citing preliminary knowledge.

However, Gazprom’s fuel exports to the nations past the Former Soviet Union (FSU) amounted to 17.9 billion cubic meters, which is 35.5% or 9.8 billion cubic meters decrease than the determine for a similar interval of 2021, the Russian fuel monopoly stated.

At the identical time, Gazprom elevated its provides to such nations as Turkey by 2.7%, Bulgaria by 24.2%, and Bosnia and Herzegovina by 13.9%.

“The Company continues to deliver gas as requested by consumers in full compliance with contractual obligations,” Gazprom stated.

The Russian fuel big has been accused of withholding further manufacturing that might be launched to decrease hovering costs.

In January, EU Commission Executive Vice President for Competition Margrethe Vestager stated the EU is presently wanting into all allegations of potential anti-competitive conduct by firms producing and supplying pure fuel to Europe, together with Gazprom, with a view to verifying whether or not the present scenario on the wholesale fuel markets in Europe might be attributed to business conduct by market contributors. “We are looking into this as a priority because it is thought provoking that a company in view of increasing demand limits supply. That is quite rare behavior in the marketplace,” Vestager stated.

Meanwhile, Gazprom stated on February 16 fuel as exports to China by way of the Power of Siberia pipeline continue to grow inside the framework of the long-term bilateral contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). “February 14 marked a new record for daily supplies,” Gazprom stated.

The Russian firm stated, in keeping with Gas Infrastructure Europe, working fuel inventories in Europe’s underground fuel storage services had been lagging behind final yr’s stage by 22.3% or by 9.2 billion cubic meters as of February 14. As a lot as 93.4% of the fuel injected throughout the summer season interval is already withdrawn, which implies that lower than 7% is left. The complete quantity of working fuel inventories in European UGS services was as little as 32 billion cubic meters on February 14, falling by 1.3 billion cubic meters beneath the historic minimal for this date, Gazprom stated.

The Russian firm warned that the withdrawal of fuel from Europe’s UGS services often continues till late March to mid-April.

Gazprom stated the inventories in Ukraine’s UGS services have dropped to 10.7 billion cubic meters and are actually 45.7% or 8.9 billion cubic meters beneath the extent of final yr and 4.6 billion cubic meters beneath the extent noticed initially of the injection interval in April 2021.

Russia has constructed the controversial Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline from Russia to Germany bypassing Ukraine. Moscow hopes the fuel disaster and worth spikes seen in Europe this yr, and the inevitability of excessive costs this winter, will assure that Nord Stream 2 will likely be permitted by Germany and the EU and turn into operational in 2022.

At a joint press convention with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow on February 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that Nord Stream 2 is a “purely commercial” venture which can strengthen Europe’s power safety. “This is one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects, aimed at significantly strengthening energy security on the continent,” Reuters quoted Putin as saying. “I have said more than once that this project is purely commercial, and that there are no politics, nor any political tinge, here,” the Kremlin chief added.

Putin as soon as once more stated that Russian fuel is less expensive underneath long-term offers with Gazprom than on the spot market.

follow on twitter @energyinsider