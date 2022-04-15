EU securities watchdog ends probe into Luxembourg’s oversight of funds

Following a probe into whether or not Luxembourg’s monetary regulator violated EU guidelines relating to the supervision of a bunch funding funds, the European Union’s Securities Watchdog won’t take any additional motion, in response to an e mail Reuters acquired.

Last yr, the European Securities and Markets Authority mentioned that it was investigating Luxembourg regulator CSSF’s supervision of a bunch funds known as LFP I SICAV.

In a comply with up e mail dated December 14, 2021, ESMA acknowledged that it could not open an investigation right into a breach of EU legislation. This was partly primarily based on “detailed confidential data from the CSSF including its most recent supervisory and/or enforcement activities”.

CSSF didn’t reply instantly to a request for remark. ESMA can be closed throughout Easter holidays.

LFP I SICAV was a bunch of funds managed by Luxembourg Fund Partners. Many of them have since closed.

Columna Commodities Fund, a hedge fund that was one of many largest on the earth, collapsed on the shut of 2016.

LFP I SICAV’s belongings managed (AUM), totalled nearly 400 million euros ($436.5million). The bulk of its buyers got here from pension and retirement financial savings accounts.

According to David Mapley who represents particular person buyers searching for money, the fund’s AUM at the moment stands at 20 million euros.

ESMA acquired a grievance from Mapley, which was seen by Reuters. It acknowledged that the CSSF had not upheld the EU’s MIFID II rules relating to investor safety.

Mapley acknowledged in an e mail assertion that Thursday, “Investor disbelief continues to mount at the apparent regulatory whitewash,”

ESMA was notified of 196 complaints in 2020 about alleged violations of legislation by nationwide regulators. However, none of those complaints has been accepted.