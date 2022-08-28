EU set to suspend visa facilitation agreement with Russia: Report

EU overseas ministers are set to again a suspension of the bloc’s visa facilitation settlement with Moscow, the Financial Times reported, citing three officers concerned in talks.

Authorities have mentioned limiting journey permits for Russian residents, with some member states calling for an outright ban on Russian vacationer visas, however there isn’t any majority in favor of this.

As a primary step, the overseas ministers plan to provide political help to suspending the EU-Russia visa facilitation settlement at a gathering in Prague on Tuesday and Wednesday, based on the FT report, which cites officers concerned within the negotiations.

Such a suspension would take away preferential remedy for Russians when making use of for all EU visas and consequently require extra documentation and ready occasions whereas making them dearer.

Regarding an outright ban on visas for Russian vacationers, Cyprus and Greece have joined German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s place in opposing such a block, whereas different international locations led by the Baltics, Finland and the Czech Republic have been calling for a full journey ban, echoing pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell on Monday performed down the prospects for a proposal to implement an entire ban on Russian vacationers into the EU. Forbidding all Russians from coming into the EU “is not a good idea,” Borrell stated. “We have to be more selective.”

EU member states neighboring Russia similar to Estonia and Finland have already ready nationwide measures to restrict visas for Russian vacationers.