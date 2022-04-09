EU should use pandemic recovery funds to combat high energy prices, Greek PM says

DELPHI, Greece — The EU should act quick to fight hovering power costs at a European stage or member states must act unilaterally, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis mentioned.

Speaking on the Delphi Forum in Athens, along with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, Mitsotakis mentioned the bloc ought to use the €230 billion of unused loans from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, created to assist EU economies address the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, to mitigate the disaster within the brief time period.

“I think we need to be creative and, with the help of the Commission, think how we can use these loans, which members states have expressed no interest in using, to repurpose them in order to help us deal with high energy prices, but also help members states to deal with the migration crisis,” he mentioned, in a chat moderated by POLITICO’s Florian Eder.

“We did this back in 2020 with the RRF and it was a huge success. I don’t think there is an appetite in the Council to increase the envelope of the funds that would be available at the supernational level, but let us be creative in terms of repurposing existing funds to help countries in the short term deal with this issue,” he added.

He warned {that a} choice must be taken on the subsequent extraordinary EU summit towards the top of May. “If this does not happen for whatever reason, it will be up to the member states to spend more money to support businesses and households,” Mitsotakis mentioned.

“This is what we will end up doing in Greece. It will have fiscal implications, but I hope that we will be able to do this at a European level.”

Russia’s warfare on Ukraine has led to unprecedented worth hikes and provide chain points, with residents struggling to deal with the rise in value of dwelling. There are considerations throughout Europe that this may result in anti-government protests; the difficulty is already dominating the political agenda in France, the place the primary spherical of the presidential election takes place on Sunday.

“If we don’t do this we will allow the forces of populism in Europe to reemerge stronger,” the Greek premier mentioned. “It will be a terrible mistake if, for economic reasons, we will lose the support of the population.”

Mitsotakis additionally mentioned the European Council ought to look into the proposals submitted by Greece, together with placing a cap on wholesale costs of fuel and delinking fuel and electrical energy costs, as now “we have a non-functioning gas market.”

Referring to the sanctions imposed by the EU to Russia, Mitsotakis mentioned: “Sanctions cause pain and we must protect our citizens, especially the most vulnerable ones. We cannot replace Russian gas overnight. We do not support that there should be sanctions of Russian gas supply disruptions. We don’t want a solution that would put us in a weaker position than Russia.”