EU Special Envoy for Central Asia visits Kazakhstan

Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Envoy to Central Asia, met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan on Monday (February 7) to reaffirm the connection between the EU and Kazakhstan and talk about the occasions which transpired in January.

Both the EU and Kazakhstan are fascinated by an intensive investigation into the occasions that happened in early January. More than 200 individuals had been killed in protests which happened throughout the nation. Since then, the Prosecutor General’s Office has been tasked with investigating the occasions. Over 2,000 circumstances are pending in Kazakh courts associated to their findings thus far. However the investigation into particular person behaviour and the federal government’s response is ongoing.

President Tokayev additionally offered his New Economic Course, which seeks to diversify the nationwide financial system and start to rectify social imbalances. Hakala expressed the EU’s help for these reforms, which the EU consultant hopes will result in a stronger, extra secure Kazakhstan.

Hakala additionally visited with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, and Secretary of State Erlan Karin whereas within the capital of Kazakhstan. They talked in regards to the significance of co-operation between the EU and Kazakhstan pertaining to issues of financial growth, safety and combatting terrorism.

Terhi Hakala speaks with President Tokayev (akorda.kz).

President Tokayev took time to thank European Council President Charles Michel for his continued help for the cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan.

The talks come after the European Parliament handed a decision final month condemning the violence that erupted throughout the nation in early January. The decision reaffirms Hakala’s curiosity in a clear investigation, the discharge of remaining political detainees and help for the federal government of Kazakhstan’s dedication to social reforms.

