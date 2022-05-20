EU steps up action to strengthen EU defence capabilities, industrial and technological base: Towards an EU framework for joint defence procurement

In response to the European Council tasking on the Versailles Summit, the Commission and the High Representative have introduced an evaluation of the defence funding gaps, and suggest additional measures and actions essential to strengthen the European defence industrial and technological base. Russia’s unprovoked aggression in opposition to Ukraine has vital implications for European defence, which is resulting in elevated army spending by Member States. With as we speak’s Joint Communication, the Commission and the High Representative intention to assist Member States to take a position collectively, higher and in a European method. It additionally responds to the decision made within the context of the Conference of the Future of Europe for stronger EU motion in defence.

This Joint Communication presents a brand new stage of ambition to construct a stronger Europe in defence. It focuses particularly on the joint acquisition of army gear, on strategic defence programming to set clearer priorities, and on the help to the European industrial base, together with the strengthening of the European defence R&D framework, the European Defence Fund (EDF). EU initiatives to foster defence cooperation additionally assist reinforce a fairer Transatlantic burden-sharing and a more practical European contribution inside NATO.

Defence funding gaps

Taking under consideration the evaluation of funding gaps carried out by the European Defence Agency, the Commission and the High Representative study three most important forms of gaps: defence expenditure, defence industrial gaps, and defence functionality gaps.

Defence expenditure : As a direct end result to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, m-ember states have already introduced will increase of their defence budgets near an extra €200 billion within the coming years. Whilst these will increase are important, they arrive after years of considerable cuts and extreme underinvestment. From 1999 to 2021, EU mixed defence spending elevated by 20% in opposition to 66% for the US, 292% for Russia and 592% for China. Without a coordinated strategy, the rise in spending dangers resulting in additional fragmentation and undo progress made till now.

: As a direct end result to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, m-ember states have already introduced will increase of their defence budgets near an extra €200 billion within the coming years. Whilst these will increase are important, they arrive after years of considerable cuts and extreme underinvestment. From 1999 to 2021, EU mixed defence spending elevated by 20% in opposition to 66% for the US, 292% for Russia and 592% for China. Without a coordinated strategy, the rise in spending dangers resulting in additional fragmentation and undo progress made till now. Defence industrial gaps : Despite the general competitiveness of the sector, difficulties and gaps exist. Since demand is fragmented, the trade additionally stays structured alongside nationwide borders, particularly exterior the aeronautics and missile sectors. Dependencies additionally exist for some key defence gear for which the European defence industrial and technological base is just not providing indigenous options.

: Despite the general competitiveness of the sector, difficulties and gaps exist. Since demand is fragmented, the trade additionally stays structured alongside nationwide borders, particularly exterior the aeronautics and missile sectors. Dependencies additionally exist for some key defence gear for which the European defence industrial and technological base is just not providing indigenous options. Capability gaps: three pressing priorities have been highlighted: replenishing stockpiles, changing Soviet-era legacy methods and reinforcing air and missile defence methods. Beyond these pressing functionality gaps, the Joint Communication proposes to work on a lot of particular strategic medium- to long-term capabilities within the air, land, maritime, house and cyber defence domains.

Measures to handle these gaps

In order to help the closing of the gaps, the Commission and the High Representative set out a set of very concrete measures designed to strengthen European defence demand by means of joint procurement and to strengthen provide by means of measures focusing on the help to industrial manufacturing capacities.

In the instant time period, the Commission and the High Representative/Head of the European Defence Agency will swiftly set up a Defence Joint Procurement Task Force to work with Member States to help the coordination and de-conflict their very quick time period procurement must face the brand new safety state of affairs. The Task Force will even coordinate with the Clearing House Cell arrange throughout the EEAS/EU Military Staff to facilitate coordination on army help to Ukraine.

A short-term EU instrument to strengthen defence industrial capabilities by means of joint procurement will probably be proposed for fast-track adoption, to help member states to fill probably the most pressing and significant gaps in a collaborative method, primarily based on the work of the Task Force. The Commission is able to commit €500 million of EU finances over two years to incentivise member states to handle these wants in a collaborative method.

This short-term instrument will pave the way in which to an EU framework for defence joint procurement. To this finish, within the third quarter of 2022, the Commission will suggest a European Defence Investment Programme (EDIP) regulation. It will set up the circumstances for Member States to type European Defence Capability Consortia (EDCC). Within an EDCC, member states will collectively procure, for the usage of taking part member states, defence capabilities which might be developed in a collaborative method throughout the EU and can profit from a VAT exemption. Additionally, related EU financing could also be offered for initiatives of excessive EU curiosity.

Advertisement

The help to joint procurement enhances and completes the efforts made till now on defence R&D by means of the EDF.

Additionally, the Commission and the High Representative suggest to progressively transfer in direction of a joint EU defence programming and procurement operate permitting to outline higher the capabilities priorities to give attention to.

Finally, enhanced European defence cooperation additionally requires a strong motion plan to strengthen the European defence industrial capability. To this finish, the Commission will:

Carry out, in cooperation with the European Defence Agency, an in-depth mapping of EU present and essential further industrial manufacturing capabilities;

of EU present and essential further industrial manufacturing capabilities; Propose a Critical Raw Materials initiative , together with legislative measures, to facilitate, inter alia, defence trade entry to Critical Raw Materials (CRMs), thereby strengthening the EU‘s resilience and safety of provide;

, together with legislative measures, to facilitate, inter alia, defence trade entry to Critical Raw Materials (CRMs), thereby strengthening the EU‘s resilience and safety of provide; Work on additional measures to make sure the supply of defence particular abilities for the commercial capability ramp-up;

for the commercial capability ramp-up; Consider doable amendments to the framework for dual-use analysis and innovation to enhance synergies between civil and defence devices;

Work on additional measures (akin to coordinated calls amongst present EU devices and EIB loans) to help essential applied sciences and industrial capacities by growing strategic initiatives;

and industrial capacities by growing strategic initiatives; Within the general assessment of priorities within the mid-term assessment of the EU long-term finances, contemplate strengthening the budgets of the European Defence Fund and army mobility by means of the Connecting Europe Facility;

and by means of the Connecting Europe Facility; Speed up the institution of the CASSINI for defence to draw new entrants and help defence innovation.

The EIB must also assess whether or not to boost its help to the European defence trade and joint procurement past its ongoing help to twin use.

The proposed measures will make the EU a stronger worldwide companion, additionally inside NATO, which stays the inspiration of the collective defence of its members.

Next steps

The Commission and the High Representative/Head of the European Defence Agency, recommends to the European Council to endorse this evaluation underlining the necessity to urgently and collectively deal with the EU’s short-term and medium-term defence funding gaps.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned: “The European Union is stepping up its effort to construct a stronger European defence trade. We have to spend extra on defence and we have to do it in a co-ordinated method. Today we’re proposing concrete measures to strengthen our defence capabilities and the army technological fringe of our European industrial base, primarily based on an evaluation of the defence funding gaps. This motion will guarantee a more practical European contribution in NATO.”

A Europe Fit for the Digital Age Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, mentioned: “This Communication gives a valuable picture of the defence investment gaps we face. It is clear that more spendings will be needed, but spending more is not the only answer. We also need to spend better, which means spending together to build future defence capabilities.”

High Representative/Vice President/Head of the European Defence Agency Josep Borrell, mentioned: “Russia´s aggression against Ukraine has changed the security landscape in Europe. Many are increasing their defence spending, but it is crucial that member states invest better together to prevent further fragmentation and address existing shortfalls. This is also what the Strategic Compass calls for. The European Defence Agency will continue to play a key role in supporting Member States in identifying gaps, promoting cooperation and fostering defence innovation. If we want modern and interoperable European armed forces, we need to act now.”

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton mentioned: “While member states have announced an unprecedented increase in defence spending, this does not make up for years of massive under-investment. Today we are presenting a clear roadmap of the defence capabilities in which it is most urgent to invest together, better and in Europe. To turn this vision into reality, we are proposing a European framework for joint acquisition supported by the EU’s budget. Our leaders have asked for concrete actions, and we are presenting them with a real level of ambition.”

Background

EU heads of state and authorities, assembly in Versailles on 11 March 2022, dedicated to “bolster European defence capabilities” in mild of the Russian army aggression in opposition to Ukraine. They additionally invited “the Commission, in co-ordination with the European Defence Agency, to put forward an analysis of the defence investment gaps by mid-May and to propose any further initiative necessary to strengthen the European defence industrial and technological base.” The EU Strategic Compass on Security and Defence adopted by the Council and endorsed by the European Council in March 2022 reiterates this.

This Joint Communication offers the requested evaluation to the European Council with the intention to make sure that the elevated defence spending by member states ends in a a lot stronger EU defence technological and industrial base. This Communication builds on the February Defence Communication issued on 15 February 2022.

The European Defence Agency will carry on offering up to date evaluation of European functionality gaps within the framework of the Coordinated Annual Review on Defence framework.

More data

Joint Communication on the Defence Investment Gaps Analysis and Way Forward

Annex: Defence Investment Gaps Analysis and Way Forward

Questions and Answers

Factsheet

Website

Press release: February communication package

EU Support to Ukraine

Share this text: