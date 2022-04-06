EU stockpiles radiation drugs amid Ukraine nuclear war fears

The EU on Wednesday mentioned it was constructing a 540-million-euro ($590 million) emergency stockpile of drugs and gear to take care of chemical and nuclear emergencies as fears surge over Russia’s battle in Ukraine.

The bloc’s govt, the European Commission, mentioned the provides encompass “equipment and medicines, vaccines and other therapeutics” to deal with sufferers uncovered to chemical, organic, radiological and nuclear emergencies.

As a primary step, the EU mentioned it was procuring “potassium iodide tablets which can be used to protect people from the harmful effects of radiation”.

It mentioned that three million iodide tablets had already been delivered to Ukraine with the assistance of EU members France and Spain.

“We are taking concrete measures to increase Europe’s preparedness in the face of potential threats,” mentioned EU disaster administration commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

“We are setting up both a decontamination reserve and a new stockpile of equipment tailored to chemical, biological or nuclear emergencies.”

The announcement comes as fears swirl over potential nuclear or chemical weapon use stemming from Russia’s assault on its pro-Western neighbor.

The West has warned that Moscow might perform a chemical assault in Ukraine as fierce resistance from Kyiv’s forces has stalled the Kremlin’s advance.

The preventing in Ukraine has additionally sparked worries over the protection of nuclear amenities together with the Chernobyl website and Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s greatest atomic energy plant.

Russia has as well as positioned its nuclear weapons forces on excessive alert because it has warned the West off immediately intervening militarily within the battle to assist Ukraine.

