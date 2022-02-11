EU-supported films are nominated for awards in the Berlin International Film Festival

Six EU-supported movies have been nominated for awards within the 72nd version of the Berlin International Film Festival that began on 10 February: Alcarràs, by Carla Simón and Everything Will Be Ok, by Rithy Panh are nominated within the Festival’s principal competitors class. Additionally, Knor by Mascha Halberstad will function within the Berlinale Generation Feature Films and Viens je t’emmène, by Alain Guiraudie, Nelly & Nadine, by Magnus Gertten and Dreaming Walls, by Amélie van Elmbt and Maya Duverdier have been nominated within the Panorama part. Furthermore, a screening of Suspicion, by Michael Blaško, one other EU-supported title, can be showcased throughout the Berlinale Series. The EU has supported these titles of their growth by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.The successful titles can be introduced through the Award Ceremony on 16 February, and the Festival will run till 20 February with extra screenings. The Berlinale may also host the European Film Market, focused to movie professionals and the media sector, the place Creative Europe MEDIA will partake with an version of the European Film Forum beneath the title ‘Towards a climate-neutral audiovisual sector’.The Forum, which can happen on 14 February, will current the present cross-border cooperation initiatives to develop a typical methodology for the measurement of CO 2 emissions within the AV sector. More data is obtainable here.

