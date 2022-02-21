EU supports further talks between US and Russia on Ukraine, policy chief Borrell says

The European Union helps the newest try to rearrange additional talks between Washington and Moscow to discover a diplomatic answer amid a Russian navy build-up on Ukraine’s borders, EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell stated on Monday.

“Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed,” Borrell advised reporters in Brussels forward of a gathering of EU international ministers.

“We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis,” he added, after France introduced US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

