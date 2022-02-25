EU targets Russian economy after ‘deluded autocrat’ invasion of Ukraine

European Union leaders on Thursday adopted powerful new sanctions on Russia, hitting its economic system and elites in response to President Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces rained missiles on Ukraine by way of the day within the greatest assault by one state towards one other in Europe since World War Two.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc lambasted Putin, one after the other, as they arrived for an emergency summit in Brussels, with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins describing him as “a deluded autocrat creating misery for millions”.

The EU will freeze Russian property within the bloc, halting banks’ entry to European monetary markets as a part of what its overseas coverage chief, Josep Borrell, described as “the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented.”

It may even goal Russia’s commerce, vitality and transport, amongst different sectors, and impose export controls.

“Our sanctions will hurt the Russian economy in its heart,” stated Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

But a way of powerlessness to cease a struggle that Western leaders had seen coming might be felt even earlier than the summit started.

“We were not successful enough, not decisive enough, to prevent Russia from this step, which is a tragedy for Ukraine, a tragedy for Europe and a tragedy for Russia itself,” stated Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

“I believe still in the potential … of the EU in preventing such actions in the middle of Europe. For this we need to take action (now),” he stated as he went into the night summit. “Tomorrow might be too late.”

There are variations inside the EU over how far to go along with sanctions, with nations that might face the harshest financial backlash eager to maintain probably the most extreme steps in reserve.

‘Massive and severe consequences’

The particulars of the sanctions – together with whether or not something had been agreed on the SWIFT international interbank funds system – weren’t instantly identified.

Ukraine and the EU’s ex-Soviet Baltic states say Russia ought to be lower off from the system, however German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when requested about SWIFT, stated: “We need to keep sanctions ready for later times.”

US President Joe Biden additionally stated the US wouldn’t prohibit entry to SWIFT for now.

In an announcement agreed on the summit, EU leaders stated the brand new spherical of sanctions “will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our partners and allies”.

Russian property within the EU could be frozen and Russian banks’ entry to Europe’s monetary markets could be stopped.

An EU diplomat stated Italy, Germany and Cyprus had been amongst those who most well-liked a step-by-step strategy, whereas Central European and Baltic states – these closest to Russia – wished a tougher stance.

“We support the most serious package of sanctions against Russia,” Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa stated, carrying a tie with the Ukrainian flag’s yellow and blue colors. “Russia needs to feel that the price of aggression is significant.”

The EU had already accepted a primary spherical of sanctions on Wednesday, together with blacklisting Russian politicians and curbing commerce between the EU and two breakaway areas of japanese Ukraine whose independence Moscow has recognised.

The EU may even put together a brand new support bundle for Ukraine and new sanctions towards Belarus. Ukraine’s border guard service stated Russian troops had used Belarus as one in all their entry factors to Ukraine, and acquired Belarusian help.

