EU tells non-essential staff to leave Ukraine

The EU’s diplomatic service has instructed non-essential workers in Ukraine to go away the nation, a spokesman stated Friday.

“For the time being, the non-essential staff has been given the opportunity to leave the country. We continue to assess the situation as it develops in line with the duty of care we have towards our staff and in close consultation and coordination with the EU Member States,” stated Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European External Action Service (EEAS).

According to 1 official, Matti Maasikas, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, stated in an inner e-mail: “I urge all expat staff, with the exception of the essential staff to leave Ukraine ASAP.”

Lili Bayer contributed reporting.