EU to allow more aid to companies affected by Ukraine crisis

The European Commission on Tuesday will announce new state assist guidelines that enable EU nations to help companies affected by the disaster in Ukraine, an EU official mentioned.

The transfer follows a March 10 proposal by EU competitors chief Margrethe Vestager and a session with the capitals. Vestager mentioned she was prepared to make use of “the full flexibility of our state aid toolbox,” whereas on the identical time ensuring the help wouldn’t give unfair benefits to sure corporations.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the following sanctions and countersanctions are expected to hit the EU onerous. Prices of oil and gas have already got skyrocketed amid Europe’s reliance on Russian power. Food commodity costs have additionally surged because of the battle, and particular dependencies on Russian uncooked supplies might wreak havoc in provide chains.

As a part of the RepowerEU plan to diversify the EU’s power provides away from Russia, the Commission on March 8 mentioned it was contemplating loosening subsidy rules.

The new framework will make it attainable to grant restricted quantities of assist to companies affected by the disaster or the sanctions and countersanctions, the official mentioned.

EU nations can even be allowed to make sure enough liquidity is out there to companies.

The framework can even allow EU member nations to compensate corporations for added prices incurred as a consequence of exceptionally excessive gasoline and electrical energy costs, the official added.

An analogous short-term state assist framework was adopted quickly after the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020 and allowed for swift EU approval of trillions in aid. Fears that the pandemic-related authorities rescue packages would widen the divide between the richer North and poorer South of Europe didn’t materialize, partly as a result of the imbalance was offset by the EU recovery fund.