EU to consider Ukraine membership in weeks; Russia warns of ‘direct military confrontation’ with US: Live updates

Ukraine might develop into a part of the European Union in a matter of weeks, the president of the European Commission stated Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Ukraine’s application to join the EU in February, and Olga Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, said in April she expects Ukraine to totally be part of the E.U. by June.

The course of can take years, however European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Ukraine’s membership might take solely weeks to think about.

“Yesterday, somebody told me: “You know, when our soldiers are dying, I want them to know that their children will be free be and be part of the European Union,” von der Leyen stated. “They are in an extraordinary situation, where we have to take unusual steps.”

Ukrainians “belong to our European family, without any question,” she stated.

Latest developments:

► Ukraine’s border guard company says about 2,200 Ukrainian males of preventing age have been detained to this point whereas making an attempt to depart the nation in violation of martial legislation. The company stated Sunday that a few of them have used solid paperwork and others tried to bribe border guards.

► Ukraine is investigating the involvement of about 500 Russian leaders, together with President Vladimir Putin, in 5,600 potential battle crimes, Irina Venediktova, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor, stated Sunday.

► Authorities within the area that features Ukraine’s fourth-largest metropolis, Dnipro, say the airport was hit twice by missile assaults on Sunday.

Russia warns of ‘direct navy confrontation’ with US

Ukrainian forces are pushing again Russian troops so efficiently that the invaders have been compelled to regroup, refit and refocus, White House nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan stated Sunday.

“Russia has changed its behavior in this war,” Sullivan stated on CBS News’ Face The Nation. “They have retreated. They have pulled back from substantial territory in northern and northeastern Ukraine. Chiefly the reason they made those adjustments is because they were beaten by the Ukrainians.”

Sullivan credited the Ukraine navy — and the stream of kit the U.S. and its allies have been sending the besieged nation. Last week, he stated Slovakia was capable of ship an S-300 air protection system as a result of the U.S. was keen to supply a Patriot battery to switch the system Slovakia was making a gift of.

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov earlier instructed Newsweek the West is provoking Russia.

“We warn that such actions are dangerous,” the envoy stated. “They can lead the U.S. and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation.”

Russia appoints new battle commander

Moscow has appointed a brand new battle chief after a largely unsuccessful six weeks of battle in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official stated Sunday.

According to the official, who is just not approved to be recognized and spoke on situation of anonymity, stated General Alexander Dvornikov has a historical past of brutality in opposition to Syrians and different civilians. Dvornikov, 60, one among Russia’s most skilled navy officers, would be the first central battle commander on the bottom in Ukraine.

But U.S. officers aren’t anxious in regards to the new appointment.Jake Sullivan, the White House nationwide safety adviser, stated: “No appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”

Ukrainians wrap up coaching in US

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday thanked a small variety of Ukrainian troops who had been departing the United States after coaching to function patrol boats and kamikaze drones, the latter among the many newest navy know-how despatched to struggle Russian invaders, the Pentagon introduced. The Ukrainian contingent, whose measurement the Pentagon has not disclosed, took half in a long-standing coaching mission that started Feb. 24, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine.

The mission was prolonged to incorporate coaching on Switchblade drones, which keep aloft lengthy sufficient for operators to find enemy positions or armored autos after which crash into them and explode.

Austin thanked the Ukrainian troops by video convention on their last day on the U.S. Navy’s base at Little Creek, Va., Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated in a press release.

Austrian chancellor to fulfill with Putin; some Ukrainians not happy

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday for talks, two days after assembly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Nehammer instructed the Austrian Press Agency he hopes to promote dialogue between the countries and can handle Putin’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.

Nehammer’s plans drew speedy fallout in Ukraine. The deputy mayor of Mariupol, Sergei Orlow, instructed the German outlet Bild that the meeting was not appropriate.

“The war crimes that Russia is currently committing on Ukrainian soil are still taking place,” he told Bild. “I do not perceive the best way to have a dialog with Putin at the moment, the best way to do enterprise with him.”

Russia scrambling to bolster troop strength

In response to mounting losses, the Russian armed forces are trying to bolster troop numbers by bringing back veterans discharged from the military over the last 10 years, according to an assessment from the British Defense Ministry. Efforts to generate more fighting power also include trying to recruit from the Moldovan separatist Transnistria region, the ministry said.

The assessment was released one day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, promising a new package of financial and military aid for Ukraine’s “battle in opposition to Russia’s barbaric marketing campaign.”

“The Ukrainians have the braveness of a lion,” Johnson tweeted. “President @ZelenskyyUa has given the roar of that lion. The UK stands unwaveringly with the folks of Ukraine.”

NATO leader calls for ‘reset’ and more defense spending

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is looking to “reset” the alliance and have member states increase their defense spending, he told the Daily Telegraph in the United Kingdom.

“What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security,” Stoltenberg said. “Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a more longer-term adaptation of NATO.”

Stoltenberg said not all NATO members are spending 2% of their gross domestic product on national defense and would like to see them meet that threshold. He pointed to a plan by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to increase defense spending by 100 billion euros over the next two years to get to 2% of GDP.

“With the size of the German economy, this really makes a huge difference also for NATO’S total defense spending,” he said.

Ukraine foreign minister says country should have been in NATO long ago

Ukraine would not be struggling to defend itself against Russia’s onslaught if Ukraine had been allowed to join NATO more than a decade ago, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday on Meet the Press. He said a “strategic mistake” was made by Germany and France in 2008 when they rejected efforts by the U.S. and other allies to bring Ukraine into the defense alliance.

“If we were a member of NATO, this war wouldn’t take place,” Kuleba said. “The strategic mistake is something that we are paying for. It’s not Germany or France that are paying the costs for this mistake. It’s Ukraine.”

He credited the U.S. with doing “greater than every other nation on the planet to supply us with obligatory weapons” however stated weapons want to come back quicker. All the events spend an excessive amount of time discussing whether or not Ukraine must be given offensive versus defensive weapons, he stated.

Petraeus predicts ‘extra of what we now have seen’ as battle evolves

Retired four-star basic and former CIA director David Petraeus stated Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union that onlookers ought to count on “more of what we have seen” now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned over navy operations in Ukraine to Gen. Aleksandr Dvornikov.

Dvornikov led navy forces in Syria, the place the Russian navy was identified for “depopulating” areas, Petraeus stated. He stated the missile strike on a prepare station in Kramatorsk that killed dozens was the primary main operation beneath Dvornikov’s management. Petraeus stated the battle is now centered within the Donbas area within the east and elements of the south. He stated if the Russian navy can take over land exterior of the separatist states within the Donbas area and seize some land north of Crimea, Putin can spin the success as a win.

Oleg, 56, mourns for his mom, Inna, 86, killed in the course of the battle in opposition to Russia in Bucha, situated within the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Kyiv mayor pleads for extra weapons for Ukraine navy

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir Klitschiko appeared Sunday on ABC This Week and stated the nation wanted weapons to proceed preventing the Russians, even because the battle with the nuclear energy is altering.

“Weapons support is very, very important for us in this critical time – and we see who are the real friends of Ukraine,” Vitali stated.

“We cannot defend our country with our fists,” Wladimir Klitschiko stated.

He stated Russia pulling out of Kyiv didn’t finish the battle, however modified the place it’s being fought. He stated preventing continues within the south and the east. “We are expecting Russian military forces being back and targeting the capital of Ukraine.”

Wladimir Klitschiko additionally stated the second factor the nation wants is for the western world to proceed to isolate Russia economically. “Every cent and every trade that you do with Russia … they’re using for weapons to kill us,” he stated.

Russia’s management change means continued ‘brutality,’ Psaki says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki instructed Fox News Sunday {that a} transfer on the prime of the Russian navy operation in Ukraine is an indication of extra “brutality” to come back.

“The reports were seeing of a change in military leadership and putting a general in charge who was responsible for the brutality and the atrocities we saw in Syria shows that there’s going to be a continuation of what we’ve already seen on the ground in Ukraine, and that’s what we are expecting,” Psaki stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has named Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, to supervise the battle, media retailers have reported. He has been described because the “Butcher of Syria,” having led brutal campaigns in that nation. The Kremlin’s acknowledgement final week of casualties within the battle was surprising, Psaki added.

“Rarely do they acknowledge from the Russian leadership, any elements of weakness or any elements of defeat,” she stated.

Ukraine says 19,000 Russian troops have been killed

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine stated Russia has misplaced over 19,000 troops and hundreds of items of navy tools in 46 days of battle. The ministry posted its tally to Twitter early Sunday.

Ukraine listed Russia’s human toll at about 19,300 personnel. The ministry calculated Moscow’s navy tools loss at 1,384 autos, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored autos and 7 watercraft. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed British media on Thursday that Russia had skilled “significant losses of troops.” On Friday, he pointed to the official protection ministry tally of 1,351 troopers useless.

In late March, NATO estimated that Russia might have misplaced as many as 15,000 troops, and as much as 40,000 killed, wounded or taken prisoner.

Refugee rely rises to 4.5M

The quantity of people that have streamed out of Ukraine since battle broke out on Feb. 24 has risen to over 4.5 million, the U.N. reported Sunday.

The U.N. refugee company reported on its data site the upper quantity, which originates from a variety of sources, however primarily border crossing factors.

Nearly 2.6 million of these refugees have arrived in Poland, adopted by over 686,000 in Romania. As many as 404,000 have arrived in Russia since battle broke out, based on the figures. The company notes many refugees might have moved on to different nations, past the neighboring nation into which they initially crossed.

Contributing: The Associated Press

