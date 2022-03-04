EU to coordinate urgent supplies to Ukraine in the energy sector

The European Commission is actively engaged on making certain that Ukraine can preserve secure electrical energy and fuel provides regardless of the conflict, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson instructed the European Parliament’s Industry Committee throughout a dialogue on the power state of affairs in Europe on March 3.

“Yesterday I sent a letter to all energy ministers in the EU explaining how we will coordinate urgent supplies to Ukraine in the energy sector,” she mentioned, including that through the Energy Council on February 28, many Member States pleaded for rapid help to Ukraine as properly.

“We are facing a full-scale war on the European continent. A war against a partner of the Union. A country which has gone a long way in implementing reforms, not least in the energy sector. A country that deserves all the support of the Union against an unprovoked and unjustifiable violent aggression,” Simson mentioned.

The EU Energy Commissioner mentioned she is in fixed contact with Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Galushenko. “We are regularly updated on the situation on the ground. And despite some regions being cut off from electricity and gas, both the power and gas infrastructures continue to operate steadily,” Simson mentioned.

She famous that during the last years, the EU has already performed loads to contribute to the power safety of Ukraine via reverse stream of fuel, together with from Hungary and Slovakia this winter, with discussions ongoing for attainable extension to the subsequent heating seasons. This is now of an important significance.

She confused that one other essential difficulty issues the synchronisation of the Ukrainian energy grid with that of continental Europe – a strategic mission for Ukraine’s power diversification and autonomy from Russia.

“Exactly a week ago, at midnight, Ukraine has decoupled its electricity grid from the Russian electricity grid for an isolation mode test. This was already planned a long time ago and dramatically has coincided with the military aggression. The test went well and reasonably proved that the Ukrainian system can successfully operate on its own,” she mentioned.

In the present state of affairs, Ukraine has determined to not hyperlink their grid again to Russia. “So, in my discussion with Minister Galuschenko on Sunday I expressed my full political support to early synchronisation of the Ukrainian and Moldovan grid with Continental Europe. It was supposed to happen under normal circumstances next year,” Simson mentioned.

Meanwhile, ENTSO-E has arrange a job drive to evaluate these dangers and establish the mandatory measures. Based on that, they are going to guarantee emergency synchronisation with Ukraine. “I believe this decision would be a tangible sign of Europe’s solidarity and a reason for hope for Ukraine,” she mentioned. “Finally, I am also following very closely the nuclear safety situation together with ENSREG,” Simson mentioned.

The EU Energy Commissioner famous that this unfolding disaster will influence European power markets and safety of provide.

“The High Representative and the Commission proposed a very strong response, including a robust set of economic sanctions, and we coordinated them closely with our partners, the US, UK and other allies. Furthermore, the Commission proposed removing a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT system and paralysing the Russian Central Bank, which has shown strong effects already,” Simson mentioned.

As in 2014, EU sanctions don’t goal instantly commerce in power commodities, however embody a ban on exports on particular refining applied sciences, she defined. This will make it tougher and extra pricey for Russia to improve its oil refineries, she mentioned, including that these applied sciences are in-built Europe they usually can’t be simply changed globally by different suppliers.

“So we will see that, over time, there will be a depletion of revenues from the refined oil that in 2019 generated 24 billion euros of revenues for Russia,” she mentioned.

Against this background, EU power markets stay very tight. “Ultimately, our preparedness relies on our ability to substantially and effectively diversify supplies from our current main supplier and to fill in our gas storage capacities before the next winter begins,” she mentioned.

Turning to the fuel market, liquified pure fuel (LNG) would wish to play a key position to exchange the lacking pipeline fuel. “Therefore, the Commission has been in touch with both alternative pipeline and LNG suppliers to explore all avenues for additional supplies. There is a clear willingness to help from our trusted partners,” she mentioned.

Finally, past the danger of a safety of provide shock, the EU should additionally tackle the danger of a value shock. “As you know, the Commission is working on measures that could be taken in the short- and medium-term. We will present this in the form of a Communication next week. And now I will listen attentively today to your expectations and interests,” Simson mentioned, assuring MEPs that the Commission stands able to suggest extraordinary measures in case of an escalation of costs that threatens our social and financial resilience.

“In this context, I would like to urge the Parliament also to accelerate the examination of the December proposal. On 15 December 2021, the Commission proposed an amendment to the Gas Security of Supply Regulation to reinforce the security of gas supply framework, with targeted measures to better coordinate storage and enable joint procurement of strategic stocks, as well as strengthening solidarity between Member States,” Simson mentioned, stressing that within the present context, it’s subsequently essential that the December package deal is adopted as quickly as attainable.

Commenting on the that means of this power disaster for Europe, Simson acknowledged that the EU is confronted with a number of challenges which appear to level to the identical route: safety of provide, reasonably priced power and local weather change. “Our best option to address them is delivering on resilience, diversification and energy transition,” she mentioned, including, “It has become painfully clear that we cannot afford to leave to any third country the power to destabilise our energy markets or influence our energy choices”.