EU to hit Russia with fresh sanctions after invasion

The European Union will “swiftly adopt” contemporary sanctions towards Russia following its decision to completely invade Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel mentioned Thursday morning.

EU leaders will focus on the brand new measures at an emergency summit called for Thursday night.

The upcoming penalties, Michel mentioned in a press release, “will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will supply extra particulars concerning the package deal within the close to future, he added.

Michel initially known as the EU leaders’ summit earlier this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin despatched troops into contested areas of japanese Ukraine. But after Putin launched an all-out invasion early Thursday morning, sending troops streaming throughout the border and bombing targets throughout the nation, the assembly will tackle added significance.

The EU already on Wednesday approved an preliminary raft of sanctions on Russia following its preliminary troop deployment.

The first spherical of penalties went after a number of members of Putin’s internal circle, together with his protection minister. It additionally focused navy commanders, distinguished media personalities who trumpet Kremlin speaking factors, banking executives and state-controlled monetary establishments.

The penalties mirrored others imposed by the U.S. and U.Okay.

But the EU and its allies have but to go after quite a few extra damaging targets, similar to Russia’s profitable vitality sector, or its import of key applied sciences like semiconductors. Also not but focused for sanctions is Putin himself.

“We deplore the loss of life and humanitarian suffering,” Michel mentioned. “The EU and its Member States are able to urgently present humanitarian emergency response. We name on Russia and Russia-backed armed formations to respect worldwide humanitarian legislation.