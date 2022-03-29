EU to lend Tunisia 450 million euros for budget support, commissioner says

The European Union mentioned on Tuesday it should lend Tunisia 450 million euros ($500 million) to assist its finances because the North African nation faces a looming disaster in public funds for which it’s searching for a world rescue package deal.

Speaking after a gathering with Tunisian authorities officers in Tunis, the EU commissioner for enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, mentioned the cash could be despatched by April and included 300 million euros allotted final 12 months.

Credit ranking company Fitch this month downgraded Tunisian sovereign debt to junk standing and the funding financial institution Morgan Stanley mentioned it anticipated the federal government to default on loans.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Ukraine warfare has aggravated the federal government’s issues, inflicting value rises in gas and grains, that are each sponsored in Tunisia.

The influence of these value rises on Tunisia’s finances shall be barely lower than 5 billion dinars ($1.7 billion) this 12 months, the economic system minister Samir Saied instructed Reuters.

Varhelyi additionally mentioned the EU had allotted 200 million euros to Maghreb nations – which additionally embrace Algeria and Morocco – to assist alleviate the influence of grain shortages ensuing from the Ukraine disaster.

Read extra:

Tunisia’s president warns against attempts to hold sessions of suspended parliament

Tunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past six months

First cruise ship in three years with over 700 passengers docks in Tunisia