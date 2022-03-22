EU to set up Ukraine post-war reconstruction fund, draft statement says

European Union leaders are set to agree this week on a world fund to assist finance the reconstruction of Ukraine from the destruction wrought by the Russian invasion, a draft of their summit assertion confirmed.

Russian destruction of Ukraine’s important cities, infrastructure and industrial websites would require huge funds to rebuild after the conflict, EU officers have stated.

“Bearing in mind the destruction and enormous losses brought upon Ukraine by Russia’s military aggression, the European Union is committed to provide support to the Ukrainian Government for its immediate needs and, once the Russian onslaught has ceased, for the reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine,” the leaders will say following a summit on Mar. 24-25, in accordance with a draft summit assertion seen by Reuters.

“To that end, the European Council agrees to set up a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund and calls for preparations to start without delay,” it stated, with out naming its measurement.

The process might be made tougher by the truth that Ukraine is now successfully minimize off from worldwide monetary markets and its hryvnia foreign money has collapsed.

Some EU politicians have referred to as for the usage of Russian property frozen by the West, together with some $300 billion of Russian central financial institution reserves, as reconstruction cash for Ukraine as soon as the aggression ends.

EU leaders will invite others to contribute to the fund, the draft confirmed.

“The European Council calls for an international conference to be organised in due time to raise funding under the Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund,” the EU summit draft conclusions stated.

