EU to support Kazakhstan’s modernization

At a gathering of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi with ambassadors from EU Member States, the diplomats reiterated their curiosity in additional strengthening complete cooperation with Kazakhstan in addition to constantly supporting the course of political and socio-economic modernization of the nation pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tileuberdi and the EU ambassadors mentioned intensification of funding, commerce, financial, political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, present scenario in Kazakhstan after the tragic occasions final January, in addition to the dialogue of priorities for additional bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry stated.

In his remarks, Tileuberdi knowledgeable the European colleagues about the primary approaches of the nation’s management in direction of constructing a New Kazakhstan in gentle of the implications of the Tragic January and confirmed the state’s dedication to additional democratic transformations.

“We have built strong relations with the European Union based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities. These relations are supported by a reliable partnership in ensuring global and regional security, dynamic trade cooperation, as well as strong political ties,” Tileuberdi stated.

During the assembly, Kazakhstan’s First Vice-Economy Minister Timur Zhaksylykov stated his ministry is actively engaged on coordination and approval of the Action Programme of the Government of Kazakhstan for 2022 aimed toward stimulating inclusive financial progress, guaranteeing macroeconomic stability and improvement of entrepreneurship.

The head of the EU delegation to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas famous that Kazakhstan is a crucial accomplice for the EU. “We remain committed to our dialogue in the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreements (EPCA) and will continue to support Kazakhstan in the ongoing reform process, including political reforms and democratisation,” he stated.

Building a inexperienced financial system

French Ambassador Didier Canesse, whose nation holds the rotating EU Presidency, stated the EU Council plans to power cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is a key accomplice for us in Central Asia. Among the regional priorities of the EU presidency, the ambassador talked about the total implementation of the provisions of the EU-Kazakhstan EPCA, together with the agenda for additional democratic transition in Kazakhstan; the post-COVID financial restoration and funding local weather; the constructing of a inexperienced financial system; and guaranteeing sustainable connectivity in Central Asia and with Europe.

Tokayev and Svevind CEO Wolfgang Kropp signed in November 2021 in Brussels an settlement outlining the ideas of the implementation of the Swedish firm’s inexperienced hydrogen initiatives within the Mangystau area, Western Kazakhstan, to ship inexperienced hydrogen from 2030. Svevind´s inexperienced hydrogen initiatives will help the motion in direction of the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At the assembly with Tileuberdi on February 14, the European diplomats expressed their help for the programme of socio-economic and political reforms within the nation, noting the EU’s readiness for additional constructive dialogue with Kazakhstan on the rule of regulation and democratisation to strengthen the EU-Kazakhstan partnership. In this context they famous the necessary function of efficient interplay between the authorities and civil society.

Slovak-Kazakh cooperation

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko met Ambassador of Slovakia to Kazakhstan on February 15. Vassilenko, who returned to Nur-Sultan after serving as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador in Bratislava, mentioned with Kollar intimately topical points on the bilateral agenda, in addition to prospects for additional deepening and strengthening cooperation.

“Slovakia is our important partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Despite the fact that our countries are thousands of kilometers apart, we have much in common, which I learned from my own experience during two years of work in Bratislava,” Vassilenko wrote in a Facebook publish.

“Among the most important upcoming events on our agenda are the holding of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Bratislava on March 10-11, with the participation of representatives of private companies from the two countries; holding political and economic consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries; opening of new honorary consulates in the regions of Kazakhstan and Slovakia; further strengthening of partnerships between the universities of the two countries. For example, at the end of last year, Karaganda State University named after Buketov signed a document on cooperation with the University of Constantine the Philosopher in Nitra, and in the near future we expect to organize the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University in Almaty and the Technical University in Zvolen,” Vassilenko stated, including that he hopes financial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia will result in the the launch of recent joint ventures and new Slovak investments in Kazakhstan in 2022.