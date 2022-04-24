EU trade official calls the economic impact of defending Ukraine a price worth paying

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Higher costs on the fuel pump and on the grocery retailer – these are two ways in which many Americans are feeling the financial influence of the battle in Ukraine. Granted, the conflict is only one of a number of elements affecting international costs, however it’s having a large enough influence that world leaders are frightened concerning the lasting influence on the worldwide financial system. That was a giant focus of dialog this week for commerce leaders from world wide who gathered in Washington, D.C., for conferences on the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. One of these leaders is European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. He can be the European commerce commissioner and a former prime minister of Latvia, and he’s with us now. Mr. Executive Vice President, welcome. Thank you a lot for talking with us at the moment.

VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS: Good afternoon.

MARTIN: And as I feel many individuals know, I imply, the U.S. and Europe are spending billions of {dollars} on the hassle to help Ukraine, each financially and militarily. Just this week, President Biden introduced two new support packages, totaling greater than $1,000,000,000. And each Washington and Brussels have introduced spherical after spherical of sanctions in opposition to Russia and a bunch of rich supporters of President Vladimir Putin. But the Russian assault on Ukraine continues. Is any of this working?

DOMBROVSKIS: Well, it is clear that we should put most stress to cease Russia’s aggression. And as we see, if the aggression is constant, we have to proceed to place extra stress on Russia as a result of Russia’s propaganda and likewise many Russian officers are making no secret of this, that it isn’t solely about Ukraine. They are able to wage additional aggressor wars, invade additional neighboring nations. So it isn’t solely about Ukraine’s safety. It’s about broader European safety. So subsequently, it is essential that we’re stopping this aggression and placing most stress now.

MARTIN: But are you? I imply, is there any proof that these efforts taken up to now are having any influence on the decision-making of President Putin and those that help him?

DOMBROVSKIS: Well, Putin will go so far as we’ll permit him to go. And it is clear that the help offered to Ukraine up to now, together with navy provides, helped to alter the state of affairs on the bottom, helped to liberate cities and cities round Kyiv. And Russia withdrew from that a part of Ukraine and now could be concentrating totally on Donbas. So we should proceed to supply the help for Ukraine to defend its territories, that are at the moment beneath Russia’s management.

MARTIN: And clearly, one huge challenge hanging over the response to the Russian invasion is Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and fuel. Several main European nations import vitality sources from Russia. Forgive me, however some see Europe’s refusal to cease these imports as mainly writing a clean verify for Vladimir Putin and the Russian navy. How do you reply to that?

DOMBROVSKIS: Well, it is very a lot a problem, and it is very a lot on the EU’s agenda. So we’re quickly shifting away from the dependence on Russia’s fossil fuels. Already now we’ve got put a ban on Russia’s coal imports. We are at the moment discussing chance to place some form of oil embargo as a part of the six sanctions bundle, which is at the moment beneath preparation. And we’re additionally working to quickly part out dependency on Russian pure fuel. Already we’ve got put ahead plans how we are able to scale back our dependency by two-thirds already by the top of the 12 months.

MARTIN: And forgive me for urgent you on this level, however are you involved that as this conflict goes on, you realize, goes on longer, because it lasts far longer than, definitely, the Russians appear to point that they thought that it could, are you frightened a couple of fissure within the coalition? Are you frightened that the solidarity that the allied nations and the United States and different nations who help kind of democratic ideas, are you frightened that that solidarity will erode as these financial impacts proceed?

DOMBROVSKIS: Well, clearly, there may be going to be some financial influence, however this can be a worth value paying for defending democracy and peace. So I very a lot count on that this solidarity is right here to remain as a result of the Western democratic world was capable of react in a coordinated and forceful method, in a way stunning Russians, which have been banking on a weak Western response, because it was, by the best way, after Russia’s invasion in Georgia in 2008, and likewise not so forceful a response after Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014. But this time, we see clearly it is completely different. And it is clear that as a Western democratic world, we have to defend our values, and we must be able to pay a sure worth for this.

MARTIN: And earlier than we allow you to go, that is clearly a posh query, which does not lend itself to a easy reply. But as you talked about earlier, your individual nation, Latvia, has a border with Russia. It’s one of many former Soviet republics whose membership within the NATO navy alliance has been seen as a menace by Putin and Moscow. How do you see this stress being resolved or managed in the long run? I perceive it’s a advanced query, however what are your ideas at this juncture?

DOMBROVSKIS: Well, to begin with, it is utterly a synthetic drawback which is invented by Putin as an excuse for his aggressive actions as a result of in the event you take a look at the info, there’s a not one of the Russia’s neighboring nations which has been invading Russia. But there may be Russia, which has been invading a number of neighboring nations and creating frozen conflicts in one more nation. So it is clear that the choice of the Baltic states of central japanese European nations, after they removed the Soviet dominance to maneuver quick towards becoming a member of European Union, to maneuver quick towards becoming a member of NATO was the fitting choice within the curiosity of their very own safety as a result of we clearly see that it is Russia which is aggressor, which is invading neighboring nations, and never different method round.

MARTIN: That was European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. Mr. Executive Vice President, thanks a lot for taking the time to talk with us at the moment.

DOMBROVSKIS: OK. Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLUEWERKS AND OTIS UBAKA’S “ATMOSPHERIC”)

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our web site terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for additional info.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This textual content is probably not in its remaining type and could also be up to date or revised sooner or later. Accuracy and availability might fluctuate. The authoritative file of NPR’s programming is the audio file.