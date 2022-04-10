Europe
EU turns into NATO economic arm – Russian Foreign Ministry
The European Union has reworked into an financial department of
the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Saturday, commenting on EU
overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell’s remarks a few army
resolution to the Ukraine battle, Trend studies citing TASS.
“So a lot for the ‘economic organization’! It is not the
European Union. It is merely NATO’s division for financial
relations,” the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel.
During his go to to Kiev, Borrell stated for the primary time within the
historical past of the European Union that the battle “can be received on the
battlefield,” however not by way of diplomatic efforts.