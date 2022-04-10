EU turns into NATO economic arm – Russian Foreign Ministry

The European Union has reworked into an financial department of

the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Russian Foreign Ministry

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Saturday, commenting on EU

overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell’s remarks a few army

resolution to the Ukraine battle, Trend studies citing TASS.

“So a lot for the ‘economic organization’! It is not the

European Union. It is merely NATO’s division for financial

relations,” the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel.

During his go to to Kiev, Borrell stated for the primary time within the

historical past of the European Union that the battle “can be received on the

battlefield,” however not by way of diplomatic efforts.