EU unanimously agree new sanctions that will ‘hurt’ Russia: France

The international ministers of the European Union international locations unanimously agreed on a brand new bundle of sanctions towards Russia over its recognition of separatist areas in japanese Ukraine and deploying troops there, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Tuesday.

“The 27 member states [of the EU] have reached an agreement… We unanimously agreed on a package of sanctions [against Russia],” Le Drian informed reporters in a joint press convention with EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell stated the bundle of sanctions “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bundle sanctions 351 members of the State Duma, Russia’s decrease home, who voted in assist of recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk areas in east Ukraine. The sanctions additionally embrace 27 people and entities “who are playing a role in undermining or threatening Ukrainian territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence,” Borrell added.

Le Drian stated: “There are also sanctions in our reserve true, if ever Russia decides to go further.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s parliament permitted President Vladimir Putin’s request to make use of army power outdoors the nation, formalizing the deployment of Russian troops to separatist areas in japanese Ukraine.

This comes a day after he acknowledged their independence, in a transfer that additional heightened worldwide fears that Russia will invade Ukraine at any second and provoked the US and the European Union to start out implementing sanctions towards Moscow.

Currently, over 150,000 Russian troops have surrounded Ukraine from three sides.

Read extra:

Parliament grants Putin request to use Russia’s military to back Ukraine separatists

White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

US announces sanctions as Russia’s Putin recognizes Moscow-backed regions in Ukraine