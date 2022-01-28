EU, US committed to accelerating the global transition to clean energy

The European Union and the United States are collectively dedicated to Europe’s power safety and sustainability and to accelerating the worldwide transition to scrub power, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden mentioned in a joint assertion on January 28 on US-EU cooperation on power safety.

“We also share the objective of ensuring the energy security of Ukraine and the progressive integration of Ukraine with the EU gas and electricity markets,” the assertion learn.

The EU and the United States cooperate carefully on power coverage, decarbonisation and safety of provide within the US-EU Energy Council. The EU’s and the United States’ commitments to fulfill the objectives of the Paris Agreement, via clear power, particularly renewables, power effectivity, and applied sciences, present a path to power safety and decreased dependence on fossil fuels, the assertion learn, including that the present challenges to European safety underscore our dedication to accelerating and thoroughly managing the transition from fossil fuels to scrub power.

Over the final decade, the EU has invested in diversification of provide via infrastructure and reinforcement of its inner power networks, rising the resilience and adaptability of EU power markets, von der Leyen and Biden mentioned. The European Commission will intensify work with Member States for safety of provide, inside clear and aggressive gasoline markets in a fashion suitable with long-term local weather objectives and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

“While that process intensifies during this critical decade, we are committed to working closely together to overcome today’s challenges of security of supply and high prices in energy markets,” the assertion learn.

“We commit to intensifying our strategic energy cooperation for security of supply and will work together to make available reliable, and affordable energy supplies to citizens and businesses in the EU and its neighbourhood,” it added.

The EU Commission President and US President famous that the US and the EU are working collectively in the direction of continued, adequate, and well timed provide of pure gasoline to the EU from various sources throughout the globe to keep away from provide shocks, together with people who might consequence from an extra Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The United States is already the most important provider of liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) to the EU. “We are collaborating with governments and market operators on supply of additional volumes of natural gas to Europe from diverse sources across the globe. LNG in the short-term can enhance security of supply while we continue to enable the transition to net zero emissions,” the assertion learn, including that the European Commission will work for improved transparency and utilization of LNG terminals within the EU.

“We intend to work together, in close collaboration with EU Member States, on LNG supplies for security of supply and contingency planning. We will also exchange views on the role of storage in security of supply,” the assertion learn, including, “More broadly, we call on all major energy producer countries to join us in ensuring world energy markets are stable and well-supplied. This work has already started, and we will take it forward at the meeting of the US-EU Energy Council on February 7”.