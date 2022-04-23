World
EU, US send warning over China’s support for Russia – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The European Union and the United States insisted Friday that any backing from Beijing for Russia‘s battle in Ukraine, or assist for Moscow to dodge Western sanctions, would injury ties with China.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Stefano Sannino, head of the EU’s diplomatic service, held wide-ranging talks in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
In a press release, the EU’s diplomatic service and the US State Department mentioned they recommended the “exceptional display of transatlantic unity” over the invasion of Ukraine.
“They will continue to urge China not to circumvent or undermine sanctions against Russia, and not to provide any form of support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and reaffirmed that such support would have consequences for our respective relationships with China,” the assertion mentioned.
“They also expressed concern about China’s repeated information manipulation, including amplification of Russia’s disinformation regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
EU member Lithuania final yr allowed Taipei to open a consultant workplace below the identify of Taiwan, a major diplomatic departure that incurred the wrath of Beijing which downgraded relations and blocked exports from Vilnius.
China regards self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as a part of its territory, and baulks at any worldwide help for the island’s sovereignty.
Sherman and Sannino “expressed particular concern about, and opposition to, recent incidents of economic coercion by China, affirming their solidarity with those targeted and underscoring the importance of international cooperation,” the assertion mentioned.
In the eyes of Chinese officers, the Europeans have allowed themselves to be sucked into backing Ukraine, at Washington’s initiative, in a transfer opposite to their pursuits as Russian fuel customers.
While Beijing refuses to sentence the invasion of Ukraine and defends its agency friendship with Moscow, the EU has warned China that any help for Russia, particularly by strongly inflating its purchases of hydrocarbons, will tarnish its financial relations with Europe, its important buying and selling accomplice.
Washington has gone additional by elevating the opportunity of sanctions.
“We’ve been very direct that they have seen what we have done in terms of sanctions, export controls, designations vis-a-vis Russia, so it should give them some idea of the menu from which we could choose, if indeed China were to provide material support,” Sherman instructed a think-tank in Brussels on Thursday.
She mentioned she hoped China “will learn the right lessons from this: that you cannot separate United States from its allies and partners, and Europe cannot separate, will not separate itself from like-minded countries”.
