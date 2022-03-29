EU watchdog starts review of Spain’s Hipra Covid-19 booster jab

“Preliminary results suggest that the immune response with Covid-19 vaccine Hipra may be effective against SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern such as Omicron,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) mentioned in an announcement.

Going by the model identify PHH-1V, the Hipra shot will now be scrutinised by the Amsterdam-based EMA, earlier than its maker can apply for full authorisation to be used throughout the 27-member bloc.

The EMA didn’t say how lengthy the assessment would take.

It is being developed by Hipra as a booster vaccine for adults who’ve already been totally vaccinated with a unique COVID-19 vaccine.

PHH-1V is a protein-based vaccine “that prepares the body to defend itself” towards Covid-19, the EMA mentioned.

The vaccine accommodates two sorts of spike proteins, which SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — makes use of to enter human cells.

When an individual is run the vaccine, their immune system will determine the 2 sorts of spike proteins as international after which produce pure defences — antibodies and T-cells — towards them.

“If, later on, the vaccinated person comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognise the spike protein on the virus and be prepared to attack it,” the EMA mentioned.

Covid-19 infections are once more surging in elements of the world, blamed significantly on the unfold of the extremely transmissible BA.2 variant of Omicron.

The EU regulator has thus far accepted 5 Covid vaccines to be used within the EU — Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA expertise, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector expertise, and Novavax, which relies on a spike protein produced in a laboratory.