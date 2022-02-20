EU won’t accept Bosnia breakup, sas foreign policy chief Borrell

The European Union’s international coverage chief mentioned Sunday that he’s deeply involved about tensions in Bosnia and has appealed to leaders there to keep away from the breakup of the Balkan nation.

“The situation in Bosnia is more worrying than ever. It was never easy, but now the centrifugal tendencies are really very worrying,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s excessive consultant for international coverage, mentioned at an annual safety convention in Munich.

Last month, the Biden administration introduced new sanctions in opposition to Bosnian Serb chief Milorad Dodik, who has for years been advocating that the Serb-run a part of Bosnia go away the remainder of the nation and unite with neighboring Serbia. The US accused him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the area and undermine a US-brokered peace accord from greater than 25 years in the past.

“I can assure you that, in close contact with the United States, I and Secretary of State (Anthony) Blinken have issued a very serious warning. We will not accept the breakup and disintegration of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Borrell mentioned.

He mentioned he had been in touch with Dodik “to ask him to recall his duty to participate in the common institutions” of the nation.

“I appeal to the responsibility of the political leaders of Bosnia-Herzegovina to avoid the breakup of the country,” Borrell mentioned.

The Dayton Peace Accord ended Bosnia’s struggle, which killed greater than 100,000 folks and left tens of millions homeless within the worst carnage in Europe since World War II. The accord established two separate governing entities in Bosnia — one run by Bosnia’s Serbs and the opposite dominated by the nation’s Bosniaks and Croats.

The two are linked by shared, state-wide establishments, and all actions at a nationwide degree require consensus from all three ethnic teams.

Dodik says he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly picked on by the US and wrongly accused of corruption.

