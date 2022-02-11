EU young translator contest ʻJuvenes Translatoresʼ – 27 winners across Europe

The European Commission congratulates the 27 young winners of its ‘JuvenesTranslatores’ translation contest for secondary faculties, as introduced within the online event. The members may select to translate between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages. Of the 552 language combos obtainable, the two,940 budding translators from 689 faculties that took half within the contest used 153, together with much less frequent combos similar to Portuguese into Finnish, Bulgarian into Swedish, and Slovak into Greek. Budget and Administration Commissioner Johannes Hahn stated: “The topic of this year´s contest ‘Let’s get on track – towards a (greener) future’ reflects the EU’s intention to work for a better, greener and more digital Europe. And this year, the European Year of Youth, it is even more fitting to celebrate the young winners and their translation talent. I want to congratulate them, and also their teachers, who instil in their students a love for languages.” The European Commission’s translators chosen 27 winners (one for every EU nation) from amongst 2,940 college students from throughout the EU. In addition, 219 college students acquired special mentions for his or her excellent translations. The European Commission will organise an award ceremony for the 27 winners earlier than the summer time. The press launch is offered online.

