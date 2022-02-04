Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s Grandchildren Celebrate her Legacy in Video Series

Kelsey Nicole Nelson interviews Molly Shriver, Chair of the Special Olympics Founder’s Council Molly is presently a venture supervisor at REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit that seeks to alter legal guidelines, insurance policies, hearts and minds so as to dramatically cut back the variety of people who find themselves unjustly below the management of the legal justice system—beginning with probation and parole. Molly additionally serves because the legal justice editor for The Sunday Paper. Molly has been a lifelong fan and accomplice of Special Olympics, and because the chief of the Founder’s Council, Molly strives to embody the legacy of her grandmother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, by selling the mission of Special Olympics among the many subsequent era. She has been on the Founder’s Council since its inception in 2018.



As a part of Special Olympics’ year-long celebration of our founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s centennial (#EKS100), Fox Sports Radio host, award-winning journalist and Special Olympics supporter Kelsey Nicole Nelson speaks with those that knew her finest—all six Founder’s Council Members and Shriver members of the family: Molly Shriver (Chair), Kathleen Shriver (Vice-Chair), Tim Shriver Jr, Christina Schwarzenegger, Natasha Hunt Lee and Tommy Shriver.

In a particular digital video collection introduced by the Inclusion Revolution Radio podcast, the Council Members focus on Eunice’s legacy, and the way they plan to hold her torch and convey the Inclusion Revolution to an entire new era. Inclusion Revolution Radio is an athlete led podcast that includes athletes, companions, ambassadors, workers, and supporters of Special Olympics.

