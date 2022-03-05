Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney engaged

Sydney Sweeney, star of HBO’s Euphoria has been seen rocking an ring after changing into engaged to her long-term boyfriend.

Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney, is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, and it’s precisely the kind of upbeat information we would have liked to listen to this morning.

People reported the engagement to Jonathan Davino, 37, after TMZ released paparazzi shots of Sweeney, 24, rocking an engagement ring.

Although the actor — who performs Cassie Howard within the fashionable HBO sequence — has by no means spoken publicly about her relationship, the couple have been linked since 2018.

Sweeney has shared with media that the choice to maintain her love life out of the highlight has been very a lot intentional — as is the selection to keep away from different well-known folks (and actually, who may blame her, all of them appear a tad loopy).

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she informed US Cosmpolitan when she featured on the entrance cowl in January this 12 months.

“I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

“I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back’,” she continued.

I believe we might have discovered probably the most mentally wholesome and grounded star, nay particular person.

In the identical interview, she additionally defined that she’s on the lookout for a greatest good friend in relation to her romantic companions, and all of that is simply giving me pleasure.

As for her husband-to-be, Davino additionally appears to be a man who retains to himself — he doesn’t also have a social media account (I do know, the horror). What is understood about him is that his household owns a tool know-how and packaging firm, and he was 33 years outdated when he began relationship a then 22-year-old Sweeney.