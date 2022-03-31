EURATEX welcomes EU’s ambition for a sustainable and competitive industry, but calls for a smart and realistic implementation.
The European Commission launched its long-awaited Strategy for Sustainable Textile, with the ambition to maneuver the sector in direction of the trail of sustainability. EURATEX welcomes the EU ambitions to *act on sustainable textiles and investments, in an effort to
change how textiles are made, chosen and recovered*. Many European
firms have already chosen this path, due to this fact the technique ought to
help them on this course of, particularly contemplating at this time’s power disaster.
The technique recognises the *strategic significance of textiles*, that are
not solely used as attire or furnishings, however utilized in automobiles, medical
gear, agriculture, and so on. It acknowledges the European Industry
pro-active initiatives to deal with microplastics, to unravel challenges of
market surveillance and the talents wants. More cooperation is required for re-use
and recycling of textiles and to arrange an EU marketplace for secondary uncooked
supplies. On this final level, EURATEX ReHubs initiative
is growing proposals to dimension EPR potential,
to rework waste into worth, and create a brand new capability and jobs.
The proposed “transition pathways”, which can translate the technique into
motion, might be crucial on this respect: how will these sustainability
targets be reached, what is going to the fee for SMEs be, how can firms be
supported in that inexperienced transition, what concerning the affect on international
competitiveness ? These are important inquiries to be addressed within the
coming months.
The Textile technique is a part of a lot broader package deal, together with as many as
16 new legislative actions[1] <#m_3112324519115338530__ftn1> and different
insurance policies which can instantly affect on textile worth chain. In specific
the Sustainable Product Initiative Regulation launched at this time contains
game-changing provisions on Digital Product Passport, Eco-Design, SMEs and
Green Public Procurement. The *Regulation has an amazing ambition*
and, to be lifelike, it will require a brand new method of joint working between
establishments and enterprise, and which builds on classes discovered on knowledge stream
throughout worth chains, interoperability, conformity evaluation and efficient
measures to help SMEs.
If wrongly carried out, such an unprecedented wave might trigger a whole
collapse of the European textile worth chain below the burden of
restrictions, necessities, prices and unlevel taking part in area. On the
opposite, the modifications forward can increase your entire textile ecosystem and *create
a mannequin of profitable inexperienced and digital transition in manufacturing*, which
begins in Europe and expands globally.
Already in 2019, EURATEX requested coverage makers to work collectively and take away
boundaries to round economic system, clear up the market surveillance paradox in
which legal guidelines are made however not checked, and to assist create scale economies to
make sustainable textiles inexpensive, therefore the norm.
For instance, there are 28 billion merchandise circulating per 12 months in EU,
which is a powerful process for market surveillance authorities together with
customs. EURATEX has been stressing non-sufficient market surveillance
and it’s
actively engaged on options for a good and efficient market surveillance
of textile merchandise by way of Reach4Textiles
.
EURATEX very a lot welcomes that the European Commission acknowledges our work
and the necessity for market surveillance by establishing extra harmonised
efforts within the EU.
EURATEX additionally welcomes the institution of the Digital Product Passport. It
has a excessive potential to enhance each step within the textile worth chain, from
design and manufacturing to recycling and buying. At the identical time,
EURATEX calls the co-legislators to consider the function of SME’s in
this transition and to place ahead pragmatic initiatives, supporting SME’s
throughout the EU in a scientific strategy.
Alberto Paccanelli, EURATEX President, concludes: *EURATEX requires true
cooperation with all coverage makers and different stakeholders throughout the worth
chains to advise, pressure-test and use this chance for a profitable
transition. Our ambition have to be to reconcile sustainability, resilience
and competitiveness; we all know it may be performed”. *
*About EURATEX*
As the voice of the European textile and clothes business, EURATEX works
to attain a beneficial surroundings throughout the European Union for design,
improvement, manufacture and advertising and marketing of textile and clothes merchandise.
The EU textile and clothes business, with round 154,000 firms
using 1.47 million staff, is an important pillar of the native economic system
throughout many EU areas. With over €53 billion of exports, the business is a
international participant efficiently commercializing excessive added worth merchandise on
rising markets all over the world.
Working along with EU establishments and different European and worldwide
stakeholders, EURATEX focuses on clear priorities: an formidable industrial
coverage, efficient analysis, innovation and abilities improvement, free and
truthful commerce, and sustainable provide chains.
