EURATEX welcomes EU’s ambition for a sustainable and competitive industry, but calls for a smart and realistic implementation.

The European Commission launched its long-awaited Strategy for Sustainable Textile, with the ambition to maneuver the sector in direction of the trail of sustainability. EURATEX welcomes the EU ambitions to *act on sustainable textiles and investments, in an effort to

change how textiles are made, chosen and recovered*. Many European

firms have already chosen this path, due to this fact the technique ought to

help them on this course of, particularly contemplating at this time’s power disaster.

The technique recognises the *strategic significance of textiles*, that are

not solely used as attire or furnishings, however utilized in automobiles, medical

gear, agriculture, and so on. It acknowledges the European Industry

pro-active initiatives to deal with microplastics, to unravel challenges of

market surveillance and the talents wants. More cooperation is required for re-use

and recycling of textiles and to arrange an EU marketplace for secondary uncooked

supplies. On this final level, EURATEX ReHubs initiative

is growing proposals to dimension EPR potential,

to rework waste into worth, and create a brand new capability and jobs.

The proposed “transition pathways”, which can translate the technique into

motion, might be crucial on this respect: how will these sustainability

targets be reached, what is going to the fee for SMEs be, how can firms be

supported in that inexperienced transition, what concerning the affect on international

competitiveness ? These are important inquiries to be addressed within the

coming months.

The Textile technique is a part of a lot broader package deal, together with as many as

16 new legislative actions[1] <#m_3112324519115338530__ftn1> and different

insurance policies which can instantly affect on textile worth chain. In specific

the Sustainable Product Initiative Regulation launched at this time contains

game-changing provisions on Digital Product Passport, Eco-Design, SMEs and

Green Public Procurement. The *Regulation has an amazing ambition*

and, to be lifelike, it will require a brand new method of joint working between

establishments and enterprise, and which builds on classes discovered on knowledge stream

throughout worth chains, interoperability, conformity evaluation and efficient

measures to help SMEs.

If wrongly carried out, such an unprecedented wave might trigger a whole

collapse of the European textile worth chain below the burden of

restrictions, necessities, prices and unlevel taking part in area. On the

opposite, the modifications forward can increase your entire textile ecosystem and *create

a mannequin of profitable inexperienced and digital transition in manufacturing*, which

begins in Europe and expands globally.

Already in 2019, EURATEX requested coverage makers to work collectively and take away

boundaries to round economic system, clear up the market surveillance paradox in

which legal guidelines are made however not checked, and to assist create scale economies to

make sustainable textiles inexpensive, therefore the norm.

For instance, there are 28 billion merchandise circulating per 12 months in EU,

which is a powerful process for market surveillance authorities together with

customs. EURATEX has been stressing non-sufficient market surveillance

and it’s

actively engaged on options for a good and efficient market surveillance

of textile merchandise by way of Reach4Textiles

.

EURATEX very a lot welcomes that the European Commission acknowledges our work

and the necessity for market surveillance by establishing extra harmonised

efforts within the EU.

EURATEX additionally welcomes the institution of the Digital Product Passport. It

has a excessive potential to enhance each step within the textile worth chain, from

design and manufacturing to recycling and buying. At the identical time,

EURATEX calls the co-legislators to consider the function of SME’s in

this transition and to place ahead pragmatic initiatives, supporting SME’s

throughout the EU in a scientific strategy.

Alberto Paccanelli, EURATEX President, concludes: *EURATEX requires true

cooperation with all coverage makers and different stakeholders throughout the worth

chains to advise, pressure-test and use this chance for a profitable

transition. Our ambition have to be to reconcile sustainability, resilience

and competitiveness; we all know it may be performed”. *

*About EURATEX*

As the voice of the European textile and clothes business, EURATEX works

to attain a beneficial surroundings throughout the European Union for design,

improvement, manufacture and advertising and marketing of textile and clothes merchandise.

The EU textile and clothes business, with round 154,000 firms

using 1.47 million staff, is an important pillar of the native economic system

throughout many EU areas. With over €53 billion of exports, the business is a

international participant efficiently commercializing excessive added worth merchandise on

rising markets all over the world.

Working along with EU establishments and different European and worldwide

stakeholders, EURATEX focuses on clear priorities: an formidable industrial

coverage, efficient analysis, innovation and abilities improvement, free and

truthful commerce, and sustainable provide chains.

