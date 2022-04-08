The UEFA Executive Committee yesterday authorized the allocation and distribution standards of the UEFA EURO 2024 membership advantages programme which – each 4 years – relies on an quantity generated by the UEFA EURO remaining match and paid out to golf equipment who’ve contributed to the profitable staging of all UEFA’s nationwide crew competitions by releasing gamers to these matches.

The out there quantity for the 2020/24 cycle is €240m, as stipulated within the Memorandum of Understanding signed by UEFA and ECA in February 2019.

The programme will cowl matches of the UEFA Nations League, the European Qualifiers in addition to the UEFA EURO 2024 remaining match and the distribution system will stay largely unchanged compared to UEFA EURO 2020.

€100m will reward the discharge of gamers to the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 and 2022/23, in addition to the European Qualifiers to EURO 2024. This represents a rise of €30m from EURO 2020 and can guarantee extra solidarity to a really giant variety of European golf equipment.

The quantity secured for the discharge of gamers to the EURO 2024 remaining match may even be elevated from €130m to €140m.

Following UEFA EURO 2020, €200 million were paid to 697 clubs from all 55 member associations.