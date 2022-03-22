Europe
Euro zone not facing stagflation risk: ECB’s de Guindos
Russia’s conflict towards Ukraine will impression euro zone development, however the bloc remains to be set for enlargement, even when battle escalates, Luis de Guindos, Vice President of European Central Bank, stated Tuesday.
He stated, “So, we cannot so far dismiss the possibility that stagflation occurs because even in the weakest scenario, we are looking for growth of around 2.2% in 2022,” referring to the phenomenon of excessive inflation and stagnating development.
He stated that though excessive power costs have pushed inflation to document ranges, there aren’t any indicators but that inflation expectations are rising or changing into “deanchored”.
