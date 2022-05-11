Eurobarometer on the European Year of Youth: Young Europeans are increasingly engaged

The Commission has revealed its Flash Eurobarometer on Youth and Democracy, carried out between 22 February and 4 March 2022. With the European Year of Youth in full swing, and on the finish of the Conference on the future of Europe – the place youth performed an important half – it permits to take inventory of the sentiment among the many younger era. The new Eurobarometer survey exhibits rising youth engagement: at present, a majority (58%) of younger individuals are lively within the societies they dwell in and have participated in a number of youth organisations during the last 12 months.

This is a rise of 17 share factors because the final Eurobarometer in 2019. In addition, younger individuals’s most typical expectation for the 2022 European Year of Youth is for decision-makers to pay attention extra to their calls for and act on them (71%), and to assist their private, social {and professional} improvement (72%).

The Commission can also be launching a brand new on-line software, the “Voice your Vision” platform, to make it simpler for younger Europeans to make their voice heard. Furthermore, coverage dialogues between members of the College and younger individuals are organised within the framework of the Year of Youth. They give a singular alternative to younger individuals to get direct entry to decision-makers and specific head to head their imaginative and prescient and concepts on all coverage areas. For extra data, please seek the advice of our press release.

