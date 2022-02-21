Europe and Africa ‘redesigning relationship based on mutual trust’

The European Union and the African Union are renewing their partnership to set a typical imaginative and prescient for 2030.

Following the summit in Brussels, the European Council President, Charles Michel and the President of Senegal & Chairperson of the African Union spoke with Euronews’s personal Gregoire Lory and Africa News’s Nathalie Wakam on The Global Conversation.

Nathalie Wakam:

Charles Michel, the primary goal of this summit, was to reshuffle the playing cards a bit. Are you absolutely happy with what has been achieved over these two days in Brussels?

Charles Michel:

I’m very happy as a result of I’ve the conviction that in these few hours in Brussels, throughout these two days in Brussels, we now have really redesigned and renewed the partnership between Africa and Europe, we now have modified the paradigm. And the preparation of the summit, already displayed this want for a typical political will. How can we establish collectively the targets and challenges? Moreover, how can we establish collectively the perfect options with extra pragmatism, whereas being extra environment friendly, extra sensible? So these rules of mutual respect, mutual curiosity, these rules of normal evaluations be certain that we are able to actually ship on our commitments.

Grégoire Lory :

Macky Sall, do you suppose that it’s potential to construct this renewed partnership?

Macky Sall:

Absolutely. As Charles mentioned, this summit has allowed us to realize this consequence which would be the start line of this renewed and rethought partnership. It might be based mostly on mutual respect, solidarity and eventually, listening to one another as a result of usually we weren’t listened to. We have been simply given recipes, options. I observe this basic paradigm shift within the relationship, constructed on friendship, consideration, mutual listening and the seek for frequent options, the co-construction of options.

In addition, once we got here to Brussels, after all, there have been delicate topics on which we had not but completed negotiating: the query of the vitality transition, the local weather transition, the questions of property rights in relation to vaccines, these are troublesome topics, which we now have roughly succeeded in fixing. Therefore, concerning the work methodology, it was a serious innovation and it gave us higher effectivity and eventually led to fairly convincing outcomes. Now there stays the implementation, on which we now have additionally dedicated ourselves.

Nathalie Wakam:

Macky Sall, The administration of the Covid Pandemic has strained relations between the African Union and the European Union. There was omicron and the choices made in its wake. Now there’s the urgent problem of lifting the vaccine patents. Clearly, you haven’t obtained satisfaction. Is this a failure?

Macky Sall:

No in no way. It is in no way a failure. I imply, when there are two opposing positions, we attempt to attain a compromise, an answer that might fulfill each events. We aren’t in a Manichean relationship the place it’s sure or no. No. Already, to realize the specified consequence, that’s, to have no less than 60% of the vaccines produced in Africa; Europe has made efforts.

First-of-all, the provision of vaccines on covax, no matter one might say. Already 150 million doses which have been given. Furthermore, Europe is dedicated to offering 400 million doses by the summer time of 2022. That is step one. However, we’re saying that receiving doses is just not sufficient. We need to produce the doses in Africa. Within this context, there was a particularly necessary trade the place European international locations and Team Europe made a dedication with us, with the WHO, to switch initially to 6 African international locations, six hubs: the brand new know-how of messenger RNA.

And inside this framework you will need to focus on the topic of Patents. The patents, some are saying, needs to be suspended. That is one facet. Others are saying we can not query mental property. So, what ought to we do? We have a pandemic. People are dying throughout this pandemic. We are going to and we now have given, a mandate to the 2 commissions: the European Union and the African Union, and the WTO will accompany us in order that we are able to discover a compromise. And, the compromise is to start with the switch of know-how.

Once we now have the know-how, it’s simpler to debate with the one who has the patent, maybe to enhance the circumstances, to cut back the prices in order that those that have the know-how can reproduce on the continent. So this debate is postponed till April-May and I feel that we can not say that it’s a failure.

Nathalie Wakam:

So let’s speak a bit bit concerning the safety problem. France has introduced a coordinated withdrawal of Barkhane and Takuba. You reacted, saying you have been completely satisfied that this dedication was renewed. Concretely, what is going to we see on this area the approaching months?

Macky Sall:

First of all, you will need to observe that we had a particularly necessary trade on the Élysée Palace the day earlier than yesterday, Charles Michel was there, with the European and African leaders on the problem of safety and the struggle in opposition to terrorism. During this debate, which can also be a frank debate, you already know, issues are mentioned clearly, bluntly, however with respect; it seems that Europe doesn’t need to depart Africa alone to face terrorism. This is an efficient factor.

We would love all elements of the world to suppose like this as a result of if everybody reasoned like this, Africans wouldn’t face terrorism alone. When it got here to terrorism in Afghanistan or Syria, world coalitions mobilized, hundreds of billions of {dollars} have been mobilized for twenty years in Afghanistan. Why is it that relating to Africa, we’re instructed to take care of it on our personal? However, there have been a couple of international locations; France is a type of international locations, which responded to Mali’s name in 2013. Africans responded earlier than the UN even arrange a blue helmet mission. Our completely different international locations despatched their troopers without cost. I bear in mind my troopers drove from Dakar, 2,300 kilometres to assist Mali as a result of it was one in all our neighbours.We would love this kind of solidarity to be world and it’s good that Europe has renewed this solidarity with Africa.

Gregoire lory:

Do the failures of the French Barkhane mission and the European Takuba mission name into query this format of intervention and will name into query different European interventions?

Charles Michel:

I disagree along with your evaluation, as a result of it’s essential to recollect the start line. The start line was the specter of the overall collapse of Mali, with implications for your entire area and past. And it’s as a result of sovereign states thought-about that it was helpful to have the partnership with France and the European international locations, that the choice was taken to deploy in help to attempt to keep away from what would have been a way more severe disaster than the present scenario. Secondly, we’re bearing in mind the evolution of the risk, and the scenario in Mali, which, as talked about earlier, is inflicting difficulties. We hope we will return as quickly as potential, to a extra normalized type of cooperation with this nation, which is a crucial nation within the coronary heart of the Sahel. But we’re additionally adapting by the re-coordination that has been defined.

We are additionally engaged in a full dialogue with African international locations, bearing in mind, for instance, the Accra initiative and the significance of additionally bearing in mind the international locations of the Gulf of Guinea, who had representatives on the Elysée assembly. Therefore, we had European and African international locations on the desk. It was a chance for a direct trade, a joint evaluation of the scenario, and based mostly on this joint evaluation, we see how we are able to deploy in an operational method as soon as once more. As Europeans, we attempt to deploy probably the most logical and helpful means, following the analyses made by our African associates.