Europe asylum applications up by a third in 2021: Report

The variety of asylum functions lodged within the EU, Norway, Switzerland and the U.Ok. elevated by a 3rd in 2021, an evaluation printed Tuesday by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) has discovered.

In whole, 617,800 functions for worldwide safety have been filed in 2021, marking a return to pre-pandemic figures. The primary international locations of origin have been Syria with 106,000 functions, Afghanistan with 97,800 functions, which doubled from 2020, and Iraq with 28,700 functions.

Other international locations with elevated functions included Belarus, with 3,800 functions, thrice greater than the 12 months earlier than, and North Macedonia, which has quadrupled its functions to five,000.

In an interview with POLITICO, EUAA Executive Director Nina Gregori highlighted the extraordinary circumstances of many Afghans who re-applied in 2021 because the nation fell to Taliban insurgents, after having been rejected in earlier years.

“Many applicants from Afghanistan were already in Europe. Some of them had already received a negative decision but they were not in the position to be returned,” Gregori mentioned. The European international locations should acknowledge that “it was different than when they applied for the first time,” Gregori added.

While over the course of the 12 months solely 66 % of Afghan functions have been accepted, that rose to round 90 % towards the top of the 12 months after the fall of Kabul. Among international locations that made greater than 1,000 functions, Eritreans had the most effective probability of getting their requests accepted with 81 % permitted, adopted by Yemenis with 79 % and Belarusians with 75 %.

But total, solely 35 % of all functions within the EU, Norway, Switzerland and the U.Ok. have been accepted.

The report additionally discovered there’s a backlog of round 443,000 unresolved functions, with pending circumstances repeatedly growing since June 2021. Gregori mentioned that the EU already has sufficient instruments that could possibly be used to enhance its response time. “Europe can establish a list of safe third countries and safe countries of origin — but we haven’t managed to do that,” she mentioned. Such a listing would additionally “send a message” to smugglers and arranged crime, Gregori added.

In 2020, unusually few asylum functions have been lodged because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EUAA mentioned in a press launch.