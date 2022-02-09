Europe Calls for Peace, but Not at Any Price

Mr. Macron started the day in Moscow after a gathering on Monday with President Vladimir V. Putin, and he met President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Kyiv earlier Tuesday. “We want to continue the dialogue with Russia to avoid the risk of escalation and allow for de-escalation,” he mentioned.

Earlier, Mr. Macron mentioned that he had secured from Russia a dedication to “no degradation or escalation” in Ukraine, opening new avenues of negotiation on the “collective security of the European space.”

But the Kremlin gave a extra guarded account. Dmitri S. Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, rejected studies that the 2 presidents had reached any settlement to de-escalate, and instructed that it was the United States, not France, that had standing to barter such a deal.

In a 45-minute dialog with reporters on the airplane from Moscow to Kyiv, Mr. Macron mentioned he had by no means anticipated “for a second” that Mr. Putin would make some grand gesture, however he felt he had succeeded in his goal to “freeze the game.”

That could seem a paltry goal, however with an estimated 130,000 Russian troops stationed simply exterior Ukraine, any pause can be a negotiating alternative.

If Mr. Putin has dedicated to not escalate, how lengthy that may maintain is unclear. The French president instructed a minimum of a interval of weeks. But in Moscow, Mr. Peskov sounded a extra menacing notice.

Despite “seeds of reason” in Mr. Macron’s method, he mentioned, “so far, we don’t see and feel the readiness of our Western counterparts to take our concerns into account.”