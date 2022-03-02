Europe deepens sanctions on Belarus

The Council at present (2 March) determined to impose focused restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, on 22 excessive ranked members of Belarusian navy personnel in view of their position within the determination making and strategic planning processes that led to the Belarusian involvement within the Russian aggression in opposition to Ukraine. On 24 February, 20 members of Belarusian navy personnel had been already listed in the identical context.

Belarus’ involvement within the ongoing unprovoked and unjustified navy aggression in opposition to Ukraine will come at a excessive worth. With these measures, we’re concentrating on these in Belarus who collaborate with these assaults in opposition to Ukraine and limiting commerce in plenty of key sectors. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Belarus is supporting the Russian navy aggression in opposition to Ukraine – inter alia – by permitting Russia to fireside ballistic missiles from the Belarusian territory, enabling transportation of Russian navy personnel and heavy weapons, tanks, and navy transporters, permitting Russian navy plane to fly over Belarusian airspace into Ukraine, offering refuelling factors, and storing Russian weapons and navy tools in Belarus.

Restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, which now apply to a whole of 702 people and 53 entities, embody an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds obtainable to the listed people and entities. In addition, a journey ban relevant to the listed individuals prevents these from coming into or transiting by means of EU territory.

Furthermore, in relation to Belarus, the Council at present launched additional restrictions within the commerce of products used for the manufacturing or manufacturing of tobacco merchandise, mineral fuels, bituminous substances and gaseous hydrocarbon merchandise, potassium chloride (“potash”) merchandise, wooden merchandise, cement merchandise, iron and metal merchandise and rubber merchandise. Further restrictions had been additionally imposed on exports of dual-use items and expertise, and sure superior items and expertise which could contribute to Belarus’ navy, technological, defence and safety improvement, along with restrictions on the availability of associated providers.

Today’s choices complement the package deal of measures introduced by the High Representative after the video convention of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers of 27 February. This package deal additionally consists of the provision of kit and provides to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by means of the European Peace Facility, a ban on the overflight of EU airspace and on entry to EU airports by Russian carriers of all types, a ban on the transactions with the Russian Central Bank, the SWIFT ban for sure Russian banks, and the prohibition for state-owned media Russia Today and Sputnik’ to broadcast within the EU.

In its conclusions of 24 February 2022, the European Council condemned within the strongest doable phrases the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified navy aggression in opposition to Ukraine, and the involvement of Belarus within the aggression. It additionally known as for the pressing preparation and adoption of an additional particular person and financial sanctions package deal additionally masking Belarus.

The related authorized acts, together with the names of the individuals and entities involved, have been printed within the Official Journal (see hyperlink beneath).

