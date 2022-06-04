Europe expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year: Cyprus interior minister

Mediterranean nations on main migrant routes into Europe anticipate over 150,000 arrivals this 12 months as meals shortages attributable to the Ukraine battle threaten a brand new migration wave from Africa and the Middle East.

“This year the frontline member states are expected, as we have discussed between us, to receive more than 150,000 migrants,” Cyprus Interior Minister Nicos Nouris stated on Saturday after a gathering with fellow ministers of the so-called MED5 group in Venice.

Some 36,400 asylum seekers and migrants have already landed in Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Malta this 12 months, after 123,318 arrivals in 2021, in keeping with the United Nations refugee company.

Overall numbers, nevertheless, stay considerably under these of 2015, when over 1 million migrants reached the 5 nations to flee poverty and battle throughout Africa and the Middle East.

A scarcity of wheat and different grains may have an effect on 1.4 billion individuals, United Nations disaster coordinator Amin Awad stated on Friday, including extra negotiations had been wanted to unblock the ports in Ukraine to keep away from famine and mass migration all over the world.

Russia and Ukraine account for practically a 3rd of worldwide wheat provides, whereas Russia can also be a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a serious provider of corn and sunflower oil.

“If wheat remains blocked in the Black Sea ports, we must expect a greater (migrant) flow,” Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese instructed SkyTG24 on Friday. “We are concerned, as are all frontline countries.”

