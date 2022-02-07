Europe in ‘most dangerous’ moment since Cold War: EU top diplomat

Europe is going through its most severe safety menace because the Cold War, EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell warned Monday, although he harassed a diplomatic answer with Russia over Ukraine stays “possible.”

“We are living, to my understanding, the most dangerous moment for security in Europe after the end of the Cold War,” Borrell instructed a joint information convention in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Questioned about US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Blinken denied Washington’s stance was alarmist, saying: “This is not alarmism. This is simply the facts.”

