Europe is closing its skies to Russian flights after Ukraine invasion

Russia has discovered itself nearly completely reduce off from European airspace after an growing variety of European nations have been banning Russian airways from their skies because of Moscow’s aggression on Ukraine.

Belgium, Ireland and Iceland mentioned on Sunday that they’re closing their airspace to Russian planes, whereas Sweden, Finland and Denmark mentioned they’re getting ready to take action.

“Our European skies are open skies. They’re open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Twitter on Sunday.

“It is now absolutely necessary to proceed with further touch measures to isolate Russia,” Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren told public service radio SR.

A flight ban has already been launched by the U.Okay., Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the Baltic States, Romania and Bulgaria. Germany additionally said it helps the measure and is getting ready to make use of it.

The bans imply that Russian aircrafts received’t have the ability to fly over nor land within the nations that introduce them. Planes will even need to take routes across the banned airspace to be able to attain locations not coated by the measure, which is able to delay the flight time.

With Sunday’s choice from Helsinki, nearly all nations on the EU’s jap flank will shut their skies to Russia, making it very troublesome for Russian planes to enter the EU.

Russia has retaliated with related measures in opposition to a number of the nations that launched the ban.

Some of the EU’s main airways, together with German Lufthansa, Dutch KLM and Polish LOT, canceled their flights to Russia.

Ukraine has additionally closed its airspace to all civilian flights for security causes on Thursday.