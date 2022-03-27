Europe ‘must end its dependence’ on Russian energy resources – Biden
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. US President Joe
Biden says Europe should finish its dependence on Russian power, Trend
experiences citing TASS.
Speaking on Saturday in Warsaw as a part of a go to to Poland with
a speech on the scenario round Ukraine, the American chief mentioned
he wish to ship a “signal to the rest of Europe”.
“This new battle for freedom has already made some issues
crystal clear. First: Europe should finish its dependence on Russian
fossil fuels,” Biden said. And we, the United States, will help,”
the pinnacle of the American administration promised.
From his viewpoint, in the long run, all nations will
want to maneuver as quickly as doable to the large-scale use of fresh,
renewable power sources. “And we’ll work collectively to make it
occur,” Biden famous.