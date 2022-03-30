Europe must shut ports to Russian ships, Ukraine president tells Norwegian parliament

Norway and the remainder of Europe ought to shut their sea ports to Russian ships, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Norwegian parliament on Wednesday.

“The European Union, and I do hope so Norway, need to introduce the ban on Russian vessels to use European ports for the time being while they are blocking our ports,” Zelenskyy mentioned through video hyperlink from Ukraine.

He added that Ukraine and Norway, Europe’s second-largest gasoline provider after Russia, had began talks over the availability of 5 billion cubic meters gasoline for subsequent winter.

“You can make a decisive contribution to the energy security of Europe by providing the necessary resources both to the countries of the European Union and to Ukraine,” he mentioned.

“We have already started the dialogue on the supply of about five bcm for the next heating season. I do hope this will be the basis for our long-time cooperation in this area.”

The Nordic nation exported 113.2 bcm of gasoline final 12 months.

