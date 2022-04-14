Europe ‘still not united enough’ on Ukraine, says Slovenian PM

Europe is “still not united enough to make Ukraine much stronger and Russia much weaker,” Slovenian Prime Miniter Janez Janša instructed Euronews on Thursday, stating that the EU wanted to ship “military aid”.

“I think that the European reaction on the Russian aggression was much more united and much stronger than it was expected in the Kremlin,” Janša stated however added that it was “not strong enough”.

“We have to concentrate on military aid to Ukraine because otherwise, this war will go on,” Janša added.

He stated that whereas some European nations thought that Russia would take over Ukraine shortly, Janša stated that if political management, opposition events, and authorities are united and the nation is ready to defend itself, “they cannot be defeated despite the might of the invading army”.

The Slovenian prime minister added that in his view, European enlargement would assist and that whereas it is a “difficult issue for some member states”, the “vast majority” are supportive of a fast-track method to Ukraine and different japanese European states.

He stated that if Russia is profitable in Ukraine, they might attempt to invade Moldova or Georgia subsequent.

“Now it’s obvious that if the European Union is not enlarging, somebody else does, and this is not bringing more peace and more security to the continent,” Janša stated.

